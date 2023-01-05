Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alec Stewart has been director of cricket at the Kia Oval since October 2013

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart will take a temporary leave of absence while his wife Lynn has a course of treatment for cancer.

The 59-year-old will take a break from his day-to-day duties to care for Lynn, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013, and his family.

Chief executive Steve Elworthy will assume Stewart's responsibilities.

"All of our thoughts are with Alec, Lynn and the family and we wish them the very best," Elworthy said. external-link

"The club will fully support Alec and the family through this leave of absence and ask everyone to please respect his request for privacy."

Former England captain Stewart, who played 133 Tests between 1990 and 2003, was appointed as Surrey's director of cricket in October 2013 and helped guide the club to County Championship titles in 2018 and 2022.