Ross Adair was named in the Ireland squad for the first time after impressing for Northern Knights

Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair says he chose to return to cricket to enjoy playing sport again as he prepares to tour Zimbabwe with Ireland.

The 28-year old all-rounder, brother of paceman Mark Adair, has been given a first international call-up for this month's three Twenty20 games.

Ross scored a try in his only senior union appearance for Ulster in 2015.

"I'd sort of lost the enjoyment of rugby and cricket was something I'd enjoyed for a long time," said Adair.

"I loved playing cricket when I was younger and I wanted to get back to it, get back enjoying a sport," added the Northern Knights player.

Adair, who also played rugby union for Jersey Reds, replaced Lorcan Tucker for the three-match series, after the latter was granted permission to play in the International League T20 in UAE.

Tucker will return for the three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe.

"I was pretty shocked. I knew guys were heading to franchises, but I never thought I was that close or next in line," explained Ross.

"I was over the moon to get a call from Andrew White and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's been a tough two and a half to three years to get to where I am now and if you'd told me years ago when I left rugby that I was going to be playing cricket for Ireland then I'd have laughed at you.

"I'm delighted and it is some reward for a lot of hard work - the gym sessions and hours and hours in the nets."

Ross Adair goes over for his competitive try for Ulster against the Dragons at Rodney Parade seven years ago

If selected to play, Ross and Mark Adair would be the first brothers to play for Ireland in an international since Niall and Kevin O'Brien in the Test match at Malahide in 2018.

"I'm very proud of what Mark has achieved in Irish cricket and if I can contribute a fraction of that I'd be happy.

"I'm looking forward to getting away with him and to potentially play with him for Ireland at the highest level would be amazing.

"I feel sorry for my parents, who are used to feeling nervous watching one son but now have two to watch."

With a busy year ahead for Ireland, Ross will be keen to impress the Ireland selectors if given the opportunity in Zimbabwe.

"To score a try for Ulster was pretty special, in that short and sweet seven minutes off the bench, but this would top that.

"It's a huge year for Irish cricket so it would be nice to get a bit of momentum going into the rest of the year.

"I'll see how these games go and if I can then get a couple more games to put my name in the hat then that would be great."