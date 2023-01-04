Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Short has played for the Adelaide Strikers since 2018

Men's Big Bash League, Adelaide Oval Hobart Hurricanes 229-4 (20 overs): McDermott 57 (30), De Grandhomme 2-45 Adelaide Strikers 230-3 (19.3 overs): Short 100 (59), Dooley 2-25 Strikers won by seven wickets Scorecard

Adelaide Strikers stand-in captain Matt Short scored a century as his team completed the highest successful run-chase in the Big Bash League to beat the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets.

Short, deputising for Peter Siddle, struck 100 from 59 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Chris Lynn hit a lively 64 from 29 balls as the Strikers chased down 230 with three balls to spare.

Ben McDermott had earlier top-scored 57 to help the Hurricanes post 229-4.

England Test batter Zak Crawley made an unbeaten 54 for the Hurricanes, smashing five fours and three sixes on his BBL debut.

However, a 124-run stand between Short and Lynn helped put the Strikers on top, before Paddy Dooley dismissed Lynn.

The left-arm spinner took 2-25 but was unable to stop Short, who brought up his century with a boundary that also sealed victory for his side.

The Hurricanes had completed the previous highest run-chase in the BBL when they chased down 223 against the Melbourne Renegades in 2017.

The result saw the Strikers end their three-match losing streak and moves them to fourth in the table, with the Hurricanes sixth.