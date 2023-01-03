Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Middlesex seamer Tim Murtagh took over as club captain last season

Middlesex seamer Tim Murtagh has signed a one-year-contract extension to stay with the club in a player-coach role.

The 41-year-old took over as captain during Middlesex's promotion-winning County Championship campaign last season and claimed 30 wickets.

"Despite his advancing years he still has the guile and expertise to outfox batters," director of cricket Alan Coleman told the club website. external-link

"Tim has incredible character and his team-mates look up to him."

Murtagh has made 353 appearances in all formats and taken 985 wickets since joining Middlesex in 2007.

He helped coach the club's younger bowlers last season and in his new role as player-coach he will be able to play in matches and coach when required throughout 2023.

"I am delighted to be continuing my playing career for another season after the high of getting promoted last year," said Murtagh.

"I am really excited for the opportunity to develop my coaching skills alongside playing this year."