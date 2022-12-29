Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20s for India

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition in hospital after being injured in a car crash.

Police say the 25-year-old "dozed off" and lost control of his car. It flipped over twice and caught fire.

Reports in India say Pant suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

Pant crashed between Mangalaur and Nursan, close to his hometown of Roorkee in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

"Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted external-link .

"I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."

Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wished Pant a speedy recovery in a tweet external-link which read: "Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon."

Capitals captain Pant was part of the India that side that completed a 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh on 25 December. He top-scored with 93 in the first innings.

He was not named in the India squad for the three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka that begin in Mumbai on 3 January.