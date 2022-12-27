England in Bangladesh 2023

This series was originally scheduled to take place in September and October 2021, but was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the packed cricket calendar.

England are set to play two warm-up games in late February, details TBC. The Test side will be in action in New Zealand at that time

March

1 1st ODI, Mirpur (06:00 GMT)

3 2nd ODI, Mirpur (06:00 GMT)

6 3rd ODI, Chittagong (06:00 GMT)

9 1st Twenty20 international, Chittagong (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

12 2nd Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made