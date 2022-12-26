Warner's feat saw him become the eighth Australia player to score 8,000 Test runs

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five) South Africa 189: Jansen 59, Verreynne 52; Green 5-27 Australia 386-3: Warner 200, Smith 85 Australia lead by 197 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

Opener David Warner retired on 200 after tea on day two of his 100th Test as Australia built a big lead over South Africa in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old struggled with cramp and exhaustion in the 37C heat and had to be helped off the field.

Warner put on 239 for the third wicket with Steve Smith (85) as Australia ended the day on 386-3, 197 runs ahead.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane.

Warner, who came into the match under some pressure after scoring only three runs in the series opener, resumed on 32 not out.

He edged steadily towards his hundred, sealing it by pulling Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg fence and celebrated with a leap into the air as the fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd rose to applaud him.

Warner first needed treatment for cramp half an hour before tea, when he was on 124.

After he completed his double century, by hitting a four off Lungi Ngidi, he was given another standing ovation and slumped to his knees, pumping his arms in the air with a roar.

He got to his feet to leap in the air again but failed to make the landing and was left propping himself up with his bat on shaky legs and was helped from the field, although he could return to the crease on day three if he is fit enough to bat.

The 254-ball knock included 16 fours as well as two sixes off Keshav Maharaj. It was his third double century, his 25th hundred and his first ton in nearly three years.

His only moment of poor judgement came before lunch when he ran out batting partner Marnus Labuschagne for 14 while trying to get another run from an overthrow.

Warner departed with his side on 329-3 and they reached the close with Travis Head on 48 not out and Alex Carey unbeaten on nine.

However, they were given an injury worry when all-rounder Cameron Green, who took five wickets on day one, also had to retire hurt after being hit on his right index finger by a short Anrich Nortje delivery.

But the day belonged to Warner who earlier this month withdrew his appeal to lift his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket which he received for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

"For him to be able to do it while his back is against the wall means even more," Warner's wife Candice told Fox Cricket.

"You'd think by now writing David off is probably the wrong thing to do. He thrives on that."