India held off Bangladesh, who had never before beaten their neighbours

Second Test, Dhaka (day four) Bangladesh 227 & 231: (Das 73, A Patel 3-68) India 314 & 145-7: Ashwin 42*, Mehedi 5-63 India won by three wickets; take series 2-0 Scorecard

India won a nailbiter in Dhaka to beat Bangladesh and secure a 2-0 series win.

Chasing just 145 to win, India slipped to 74-7, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined to get them over the line with an unbroken partnership on the fourth morning.

Bangladesh had fallen to 231 all out in their second innings on day three, with Axar Patel taking 3-68.

India, who made 314 in their first innings, were wobbled by Mehedi Hasan's five wickets in their run-chase.

Victory, however, cements their position in second place in the ICC World Test Championship.

"I'm not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings," said KL Rahul, who captained in place of injured Rohit Sharma.