Ben Compton spent three years on Nottinghamshire's staff before joining Kent

Kent have extended the contract of player of the year Ben Compton for the next two seasons.

The 28-year-old grandson of England great Denis Compton began his Kent career with centuries in his first three first-class innings.

The left-hander was the second player to pass 1,000 runs in Division One of the County Championship last season.

Compton was also in the Kent team that beat Lancashire by 21 runs at Trent Bridge to win the One-Day Cup.

"2022 has been a bit of a whirlwind, including winning a trophy, and being named player of the year by our members and supporters," he said.

After amassing a summer's combined haul of 1,573 in England, the runs have continued to flow for Compton in the Logan Cup, Zimbabwe's first-class competition.

He has made 453 runs in his last four innings for Mountaineers in the space of 10 days, posting new career-best scores in consecutive matches, including a maiden double century, 217, in their win against Southern Rocks in Harare.

'He has a lot of skill and discipline' - Downton

Compton, whose cousin Nick played for Somerset, Middlesex and Worcestershire and won 18 Test caps for England. was also the most selected player in the BBC Sport County Championship team of the year.

"Nobody could have predicted how well Compo would begin his career in a Kent shirt," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"But, right from the start, Ben showed us his extraordinary determination and an ability to concentrate for long periods of time in the middle.

"Opening the batting in England is a specialist job and he has showcased a lot of skill and discipline in successfully taking on the role.

"He has quickly become a vital cog in our first-class and one-day sides, and I know he will work hard to make sure his second season is as successful as his first."