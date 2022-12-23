Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Slater was Notts' Championship player of the year in 2020

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater has signed a new three-year contract.

The 31-year-old left-hander is now tied to Trent Bridge until 2025.

Chesterfield-born Slater has made 2,718 runs in 49 first-class matches for Notts since arriving from Derbyshire at the end of the 2018 season.

As well as helping Notts to promotion back to the top flight from Division Two this summer, Slater has made 1,142 List A runs at an average of 63.44, but has made only four T20 appearances.

"Opening the batting can be a tough job in English conditions," said Notts head coach Peter Moores. "It takes a certain mental toughness when things are heavily in the bowlers' favour.

"With that in mind, it's credit to Ben that's he's still managed to be one of our most consistent performers over recent seasons. And his List A record is as good as anyone's around.

"He has continually played a positive brand of cricket that has allowed us to get out the gates. And, importantly he's a fantastic team man."