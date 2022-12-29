Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have enjoyed a remarkable six months, winning nine out of 10 Test matches

It's been another stellar year of international cricket, which has seen global titles for Australia's women (again!) and England's men.

And in the red-ball format, England have gone from Ashes humiliation to winning nine out of 10 Tests in swashbuckling style, under the guidance of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

We want you to end 2022 by picking your teams of the year, and then making some predictions for 2023.

You can debate your selections and predictions on social media using #bbccricket, and join in the debate below.

Enjoy!

World Test Team of the Year 2022 Pick your world Test team of the year for 2022. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Women's world team of the year Pick your women's world team of the year First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Men's world white-ball team of 2022 Pick your men's world white ball team of the year. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Now, predict the winners of cricket's big competitions in 2023

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.