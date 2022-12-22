Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Lyth was reported by umpires after Yorkshire's T20 Blast semi-final defeat by Lancashire

Yorkshire batter Adam Lyth has had his suspension from bowling lifted after passing an independent assessment.

The 32-year-old was given the ban in August after it was found his bowling action exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the regulations.

But Lyth passed an assessment earlier this month and will be eligible to bowl when Yorkshire start their County Championship campaign in April.

The Headingley side were relegated to Division Two last season.

Former England Test batter Lyth has taken 67 career wickets.