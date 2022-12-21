Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tymal Mills thanked "everyone who has reached out to us" on his Instagram post showing daughter Delphi walking out of hospital after 11 days of treatment following a stroke

Tymal Mills has revealed that he pulled out of the Big Bash after his two-year-old daughter Delphi suffered a stroke.

The England fast bowler, 30, was at the airport ready to join up with Perth Scorchers when his daughter fell ill.

"She lost complete use of the left side of her body and we were told they couldn't predict how much she would regain," Mills wrote on Instagram.

Mills added that after "the most horrible 11 days", Delphi has recovered enough to go home for Christmas.

The Sussex left-arm seamer's withdrawal from the Scorchers squad was announced on 14 December, citing a "family emergency".

He made seven appearances in their Big Bash League title-winning campaign last season and was due to return to Australia only a month after helping England win the T20 World Cup.

"Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to [the] point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital," he added.

"She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now."

Mills, who has two children with wife India-Kate McLaven, missed the birth of their second daughter while he was on England duty during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign.