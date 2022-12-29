Pick your women's world team of 2022

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia won the Commonwealth Games and World Cup in 2022

Australia once again continued their dominance of women's cricket in 2022, beating England to win the World Cup in April and the Commonwealth Games in August.

The world champions lost just one game all year, a Twenty20 defeat to India during their recent series, which Australia eventually won 4-1.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt leads the run-scoring charts in one-day internationals, while Sophie Ecclestone broke the record for the most international wickets any woman has taken in a calendar year, with 56.

And now it's over to you to select your women's world XI in white-ball cricket, given how few women's Test matches are played.

Don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket.