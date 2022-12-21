Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sonny Baker is a former England Under-19 international

Somerset bowler Sonny Baker has extended his contract until the end of 2024.

The 19-year-old, who made his Somerset debut in the One-Day Cup last season, has gone on to play 11 List A games and take 19 wickets at an average of 25.42.

Baker, who began his career at Devon, has also played for England Under-19s.

"He is driven, has an outstanding work ethic and is determined to get better every single day," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

"Sonny is a young man who is determined to achieve his potential and we are working hard to help ensure that he fulfils his aspirations."

Listen to BBC Radio Somerset's Extras podcast