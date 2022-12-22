Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad's last England Test appearance was against South Africa at The Oval in September

New Zealand v England Test series Venues: Tauranga and Wellington Dates: 16-28 February 2023 Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Stuart Broad has been recalled to the England squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand in February.

The Nottinghamshire seamer, 36, who has taken 566 Test wickets, missed the recent 3-0 series win in Pakistan following the birth of his first child.

Rehan Ahmed, who became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, aged 18, and fast bowler Mark Wood, are both not in the squad.

The first Test begins in Tauranga on 16 February.

Durham's Matthew Potts and Essex's Dan Lawrence also return, but there is no place for Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Potts made his Test debut against New Zealand in June and has taken 20 wickets in five appearances at an average of 28.00, but was not considered for the Pakistan tour.

The series moves to Wellington for the second Test on 23 February.

England squad for Test series in New Zealand: Ben Stokes (Durham capt.), James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)

As part of Ahmed's management for this winter, the 18-year-old will go to the UAE T20 League in January with a view to joining up with England's white-ball team in Bangladesh in March.

There is also no place in the squad for Lancashire's spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who returned home from the tour of Pakistan early after suffering a knee injury on his debut in the first Test.

The series marks the start of a huge year for England's Test side with the Ashes against Australia taking place in the summer.

After the two matches in New Zealand, England have one more Test against Ireland in June before the Ashes starts later that month.

They will look to maintain their dramatic revival in form under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, who have guided England to nine wins from 10 Tests since taking charge last summer.

That includes home series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, victory over India in a rearranged Test, plus a 3-0 series clean-sweep in Pakistan, where they became the first visiting team to win three matches in a series in the country.

Schedule

February

16-20 1st Test, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (01:00 GMT)

24-28 2nd Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (22:00 GMT, 23-27 Feb)