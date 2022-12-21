Close menu

England in South Africa: Jofra Archer picked for one-day international series

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments41

Jofra Archer
Archer played a key role in England's 2019 World Cup win

Jofra Archer is in line for his first England appearance in almost two years after being named in the one-day squad to play South Africa early next year.

The fast bowler, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries.

Test batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook are in, while bowler Reece Topley has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered at October's T20 World Cup.

The sides will play in three one-day internationals, starting on 27 January.

Joe Root and Mark Wood are rested after the 3-0 Test series whitewash of Pakistan.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his knee during the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, misses out.

The series will act as the start of preparations for England's defence of their 50-over world title in India in the autumn, although a two-Test tour of New Zealand follows two weeks after the final ODI.

Archer made a thrilling start to his international career in 2019, bowling the super over in the World Cup final and taking 22 wickets in the Ashes series later that summer, but his progress has since been halted.

After recovering from two bouts of elbow surgery, he suffered a back stress fracture in May, which ruled him out of the season.

He bowled for England Lions in a practice match against the full England side in the United Arab Emirates last month. Otherwise he has played two first-team matches since his last England appearance - both for Sussex last May.

The three-match series in South Africa was originally due to be played in 2020 but England flew home after the T20 leg following Covid-19 concerns.

England are also scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s in March.

England one-day squad to play South Africa

Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

Schedule

January

27 1st ODI, Bloemfontein (11:00 GMT)

29 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein (08:00 GMT)

February

1 3rd ODI, Kimberley (11:00 GMT)

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:36

    Trying to prove his fitness for the Ashes more likely the IPL

  • Comment posted by FormerHawk, today at 10:35

    I just hope Jofra's workload is managed to ensure his comeback isnt another false dawn. T20 seems like the ideal international comeback, but please ECB dont ruin his career by bringing him back too soon.
    I would love to see him available for the Ashes, but if it doesnt happen we now have other options.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:35

    Why mess with a top quality squad that has done the job... Jofra will be injured again before we know it

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 10:35

    The BBC must be really excited to have one of it's favourite characters MAYBE playing in an England game. So what will we get? 2 games followed by an injury, and spending 18 months watching cricket matches from the players balcony while earning a fortune.

  • Comment posted by seagull, today at 10:29

    This is terrific news. Good luck and best wishes to Jofra. A very talented cricketer.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 10:29

    Brilliant news for an England fan! I can’t believe we still have Roy in though.

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 10:28

    Good squad, so good to see Jofra back hopefully Reece will continue to improve in the way he has over the last couple of years, though how Roy gets in over shakes is baffling, his form has not improved since he was dropped.

    I’d like to see how Will Jacks would get on in this side since Livi isn’t fit Will seems like the perfect replacement in the middle order and as a spin option.

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 10:28

    Time to get some new blood in for Jason Roy, Moeen and David Willey

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 10:24

    Strong squad great to see Archer back ! So many good players now depth of squad best in a long time ! Let’s hope it continues the incredible exciting place where Team England cricket is at ! Ashes and the defence of our ODI title in the horizon 🤲🏽👏🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Thinkingman, today at 10:22

    Jason Roy?

    • Reply posted by Whiskasfelix, today at 10:28

      Whiskasfelix replied:
      last chance saloon. either a return to form or confirmation he's run out of road.

  • Comment posted by tastytunes, today at 10:22

    Part of England's success is down to specialisation.
    The white ball team is now almost entirely separate from the test team, which helps avoid burn out.

    • Reply posted by jonnyw, today at 10:24

      jonnyw replied:
      Joe Root, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook...? All white and red ball players

  • Comment posted by David, today at 10:20

    I have a feeling that Archer is going to be another in our long list of injury prone fast bowlers, going back years, that never really stays fit enough to command a regular place, which is unfortunate. Shame, but that's sometimes the way it goes.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 10:20

    Isnt he equivalent to Anthony Martial of football... ? I'm thinking He returns from the medical department only not too long until he gets injured again

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 10:19

    Fingers crossed he can be fit to bowl in the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 10:26

      Bloomoon replied:
      That would make for good viewing 👍

  • Comment posted by A Delightful Darling, today at 10:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by freddbloggs, today at 10:13

    That's a really quality side even with the injuries and being able to rest Joe Root and Mark Wood. Hopefully there workloads can be managed so they can both be in the squad for the world cup defense. We will certainly need their express pace on Indian pitches. Combine that with the emergence of Rehan Ahmed and it's exciting times ahead.

    • Reply posted by Lee Enfield, today at 10:31

      Lee Enfield replied:
      Their not there

  • Comment posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 10:12

    More pointless games

    Why are these meaningless series being shoehorned in at every opportunity?

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 10:15

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Erm, practice for the WC in Oct, of which England are holders.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 10:12

    Glad to see him back to add to the already very talented Eng bowling attack. A fit Archer is a great selectors headache to have.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 10:22

      David replied:
      Yes, a fit Archer is, but how many games will he actually play before another injury happens? He is, unfortunately, injury prone.

  • Comment posted by Dylan , today at 10:09

    Great news

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 10:09

    Really hope he can keep fit. He’s turning into the Jack Wilshere of the cricketing world. So much talent.

    • Reply posted by Robert Taylor, today at 10:19

      Robert Taylor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC