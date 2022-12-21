Close menu

England in South Africa: Jofra Archer picked for one-day international series

Jofra Archer
Archer played a key role in England's 2019 World Cup win

Jofra Archer is in line for his first England appearance in almost two years after being named in the one-day squad to play South Africa early next year.

The fast bowler, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries.

Test batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook are in, while bowler Reece Topley has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered at October's T20 World Cup.

The sides will play in three one-day internationals, starting on 27 January.

Joe Root and Mark Wood are rested after the 3-0 Test series whitewash of Pakistan.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his knee during the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, misses out.

The series will act as the start of preparations for England's defence of their 50-over world title in India in the autumn, although a two-Test tour of New Zealand follows two weeks after the final ODI.

Archer made a thrilling start to his international career in 2019, bowling the super over in the World Cup final and taking 22 wickets in the Ashes series later that summer, but his progress has since been halted.

After recovering from two bouts of elbow surgery, he suffered a back stress fracture in May, which ruled him out of the season.

He bowled for England Lions in a practice match against the full England side in the United Arab Emirates last month. Otherwise he has played two first-team matches since his last England appearance - both for Sussex last May.

The three-match series in South Africa was originally due to be played in 2020 but England flew home after the T20 leg following Covid-19 concerns.

England are also scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s in March.

England one-day squad to play South Africa

Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

Schedule

January

27 1st ODI, Bloemfontein (11:00 GMT)

29 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein (08:00 GMT)

February

1 3rd ODI, Kimberley (11:00 GMT)

  • Comment posted by gazzarelio, today at 10:54

    Excellent News, with the Ashes around the corner, 5 tests in 6 weeks. we will need Wood, Anderson, Robinson, Broad, Woakes and Archer to share the load.

    Also good to see Duckett getting further game-time. A good squad selection in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 10:50

    Great news, hope he keeps fit 🤞

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 10:49

    Roy again 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 10:48

    Oh well, I think he might get the first morning session in before he is injured again

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 10:48

    Yes, the West Indian will be back playing the IPL in no time!

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 10:47

    Also have Potts and Jamie Overton to come back and hopefully compete for Test places.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 10:47

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 10:43

    Just hoping he can stay healthy and injury free for a while. On form, the Aussies won't enjoy facing him.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:42

    Given the demands of the cricket schedule in all forms, England are building an awesome pool of top performing players that might just enable them to be genuine contenders for every tournament/series played. Smart plan.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:56

      sports fan replied:
      As long as the various franchise competitions around the world doesn’t lead to burn out
      A very short window between the tournaments now

  • Comment posted by habra999, today at 10:42

  • Comment posted by Tricky1963, today at 10:41

    Waste of time - he is made of glass.
    Mills was another who got money for nothing.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:47

      sports fan replied:
      Will be fit just in time for the IPL........what a surprise

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:36

    Trying to prove his fitness for the Ashes more likely the IPL

  • Comment posted by FormerHawk, today at 10:35

    I just hope Jofra's workload is managed to ensure his comeback isnt another false dawn. T20 seems like the ideal international comeback, but please ECB dont ruin his career by bringing him back too soon.
    I would love to see him available for the Ashes, but if it doesnt happen we now have other options.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:44

      sports fan replied:
      It’s not the ECB who are at fault it’s the players chasing money around the world in franchise competitions
      Bet Archer and Stokes will be off to the IPL
      Bubble about to burst near empty grounds for rheBig Bash ant TV audiences plummeting

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:35

    Why mess with a top quality squad that has done the job... Jofra will be injured again before we know it

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:45

      sports fan replied:
      Guess he’ll be off to the IPL though

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 10:35

    The BBC must be really excited to have one of it's favourite characters MAYBE playing in an England game. So what will we get? 2 games followed by an injury, and spending 18 months watching cricket matches from the players balcony while earning a fortune.

  • Comment posted by seagull, today at 10:29

    This is terrific news. Good luck and best wishes to Jofra. A very talented cricketer.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 10:29

    Brilliant news for an England fan! I can’t believe we still have Roy in though.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 10:38

      john replied:
      In his own mind, far more talented players in the squad already

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 10:28

    Good squad, so good to see Jofra back hopefully Reece will continue to improve in the way he has over the last couple of years, though how Roy gets in over shakes is baffling, his form has not improved since he was dropped.

    I’d like to see how Will Jacks would get on in this side since Livi isn’t fit Will seems like the perfect replacement in the middle order and as a spin option.

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 10:28

    Time to get some new blood in for Jason Roy, Moeen and David Willey

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 10:24

    Strong squad great to see Archer back ! So many good players now depth of squad best in a long time ! Let’s hope it continues the incredible exciting place where Team England cricket is at ! Ashes and the defence of our ODI title in the horizon 🤲🏽👏🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

