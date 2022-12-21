Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Fleming is the most successful coach in the IPL

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed men's head coach of Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Fleming, 49, replaces Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene, who led the Brave to the inaugural title in 2021 but has taken up a senior role with Mumbai Indians.

Fleming played 111 Tests for the Black Caps and has since become a respected coach in T20 franchise leagues.

He has won a record four Indian Premier League titles as coach of Chennai Super Kings.

Fleming was due to coach Trent Rockets in the first season of The Hundred but pulled out because of travel and quarantine restrictions around Covid-19.

"It is a real privilege to have been offered the role of Southern Brave head coach," said Fleming."The competition has looked fantastic from afar and I can't wait to be a part of it next season."

After winning the men's competition in the first year, Brave finished seventh earlier this year after their squad was hit by a series of injuries.

Earlier this month it was confirmed Gary Kirsten would not return as Welsh Fire coach after their winless 2022 campaign.