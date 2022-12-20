Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed finished his Test debut for England with seven wickets

Rehan Ahmed's rise with England has been a "fairytale" that Leicestershire are determined to help the teenager continue to write, says Foxes director of cricket Claude Henderson.

At 18 years and 128 days, Ahmed became youngest man to play a Test for England when he took to the field in Karachi.

His 5-48 on day three against Pakistan made him the youngest England player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

"I hope his career with England grows in a positive way," Henderson said.

"The time for him to be part of the England set up is great, with a new coach and captain, and playing that positive cricket which is the brand he wants to play.

"It's a fairytale story, he has got a lot of confidence, is full of energy and likes a challenge."

The eight-wicket win against Pakistan to complete a historic 3-0 series triumph was the first time Ahmed has celebrated a first-class victory, although it was only his fourth match.

Leicestershire finished their County Championship Division Two campaign without a win last season.

The leg-spinner only made his first-class debut last summer, and played for the Foxes second XI as recently as July.

'This is just the start of Ahmed's story'

He was aged 13 when he moved from his home county of Nottinghamshire to Leicestershire.

It was a move that came as a surprise to many in the game, as the path was well trodden the other way. Stuart Broad, James Taylor and Harry Gurney were among the list of recent players to go up the A46 to Trent Bridge and break into the England set-up as Notts players after starting at Leicestershire.

Jigar Naik, Leicestershire's head of talent pathway, says "everyone involved is hugely proud" of what Ahmed has achieved with the national side at such an embryonic stage of his career.

"From the moment we saw him, as a coaching unit we thought this kid is very special," Naik told BBC East Midlands Today.

"He has the talent, but what people don't realise is the hard hard work he put in behind scenes has been incredible.

"I got up every morning to watch him. It has been magnificent and really big news for the club.

"I've got a funny feeling that this is just the start of the story."

'He will be a genuine all-rounder'

It is with the bat that many at Leicestershire predict Ahmed to impress with further. He made one in the first innings at Karachi before contributing 10 after coming in at number three in the second.

However, he already has a first-class century to his name, after hitting 122 against Derbyshire on the final day of this summer's County Championship to help save the game.

"He is a brilliant batter," said Leicestershire's second XI coach Dips Patel.

"He enjoys his batting more than his bowling. I think he finds bowling quite easy, but his batting is fantastic and he will be a genuine all-rounder."

Ahmed has instantly become one of English cricket's hottest properties, and one that is contracted to Leicestershire until 2026.

While the Foxes failed to win a County Championship fixtures last season, they did reach the quarter-finals of the One-Day Cup.

"It's important from our side that we keep him happy," Henderson said.

"He has a major part to play in all three formats with bat and ball. He is a massive part of our first-team and will be for years to come."