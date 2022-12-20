Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Allison has taken 17 wickets in six first-class games for Essex

Essex seam bowler Ben Allison has signed a contract extension to keep him at Chelmsford until the end of 2024.

The 23-year-old developed through the Essex academy and forced his way into the T20 Blast side last summer, playing 13 games and taking 11 wickets at 29.

He also played three County Championship matches in September, with 12 wickets at an average of just 13.41.

"It was a great way to end the season, so to be offered an extension is very satisfying," he told the club website. external-link

"It's a tough bowling attack to break into but I learn so much from them and I know when I get my chance, I'll be ready."

Head coach Anthony McGrath added: "With his height, he offers another angle of attack for us and compliments the rest of the attack nicely."