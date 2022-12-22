'It's always about the next game' - Hunter

Amy Hunter will pack her school books when she heads to South Africa as Ireland captain for the first-ever Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January.

The 17-year-old Belfast schoolgirl said they could be a welcome distraction during the competition, but is adamant they are only part of her "back-up" plan when it comes to a long-term career.

Senior Irish international Hunter is studying for A-Levels to give her the option of going to university, but it is a full-time career in cricket that she wants to pursue as soon as she leaves school.

"I would absolutely love to," she affirmed when asked if she would like to be a professional cricketer.

History was made in March when Cricket Ireland awarded seven women the first-ever full-time professional player contracts as part of a major investment in the sport.

Hunter, then 16, was one of nine others signed up on a part-time/educational basis and she is determined to ensure that leads to a full-time deal in a sport that she first began playing as a 10-year-old with her brothers in the back garden.

"That has always been my dream since I have been young. I didn't know if I would be able to do it as soon as this, but yes that's the dream," continued the teenager.

"With the contracts coming in, I just can't restrain myself from being a full-time cricketer, hopefully. It is too hard to not take up that opportunity if it comes to me."

And what of that back-up plan - what subjects will she be exploring if she does go down the university route?

"I have a back-up plan and am trying to go to university," she continued. "I've always been interested in science and physio, so that will be the back-up if cricket doesn't work out.

"I'll bring my books away [to South Africa] with me. There are a couple of other girls in the same boat. It's not too tricky to be honest, some times it is nice to have a distraction, whether it be books, golf or whatever."

Moving on from historic century

Hunter made global headlines last October when, on her 16th birthday, she became the youngest player to hit an international century, doing so in a one-day victory over Zimbabwe.

While fully appreciating the significance of the achievement, she explained how she was determined not to dwell on it for too long.

"To be honest, I tried to move on from it pretty quickly," she said.

"That was my first score of note so I wanted to cement my place in the team with consistent performances to back it up, and show that it wasn't a one-innings-wonder kind of thing.

"So, in the past 14 months, I have been really focusing on that and have been glad to have achieved a couple of consistent performances.

"It was amazing at the time when it happened and obviously it's still amazing today but it is always about the next game. The last game doesn't really matter any more, unfortunately."

'I've always wanted to be captain'

And move on, Hunter certainly has, as she formed part of an Irish team that secured a first-ever series win over Pakistan in November.

And, while the Under-19 World Cup is very much her immediate focus, the teenager is determined to be back in South Africa in February as part of the senior Ireland team at the Women's T20 World Cup.

"We managed to qualify which has been a huge goal for us that we had been targeting for about 18 months," said Hunter, who managed to score the winning goal for Methody as they beat Royal School Armagh 1-0 in the Schools' Cup hockey final in March.

"It was amazing for the girls to get over the line and I can't wait now, pending selection, for the World Cup. It would be an amazing experience."

Before that, though, there is the small matter of leading Ireland at what will be the first-ever Women's Under-19 World Cup, also being held in South Africa.

"Obviously, it [being captain] is amazing. I have always wanted to be a captain but have never had the opportunity to do it so this is very exciting.

"I can't wait to get going with the girls, we have been training properly since June/July last year so I just can't wait to get into matches and get going."