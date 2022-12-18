Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Bracewell made his New Zealand Test debut in the 2022 series in England

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, the nephew of ex-Gloucestershire coach John Bracewell, for this summer's T20 Blast.

Bracewell, 31, has been capped by the Kiwis in all three forms of the game.

He has made 13 T20I and 13 ODI appearances, as well as having two Test caps.

He is the fourth member of the same family to represent his country, having followed uncles John, Brendon and cousin Doug.

"It's always good to have someone of his calibre," said Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson. "But the fact he is a true all-rounder means we are really getting two players.

"Michael's international white-ball cricket record is outstanding, but he also has a very healthy first-class record and will offer great experience."

Bracewell, who also bowls off spin, was the leading run scorer in the 2021-2022 Super Smash T20 in New Zealand, hitting 478 runs at an average of 79.66 for Wellington.

He adds to a growing list of New Zealand internationals who have played for Worcestershire in recent seasons, including Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi.