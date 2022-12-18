Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lauren Bell took 4-12 as West Indies collapsed

West Indies v England: Fourth T20, Barbados England 131-8 (20 overs): Dunkley 35 (32); Fraser 3-20 West Indies 82-9 (16 overs): Matthews 23 (18); Bell 4-12 England won by 49 runs Scorecard

England's bowlers secured a 49-run win over West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 in a low-scoring encounter in Barbados.

Seamer Lauren Bell took 4-12, including two wickets in the first over, as England defended 132.

The tourists only needed to take nine wickets after Shabika Gajnabi's injury in the field, and West Indies collapsed to 82-9 in 16 overs.

England lead the five-match series 4-0 with the final game on Thursday at 22:00 GMT.

As has been the trend throughout the series, West Indies performed admirably with the ball but their batters were unable to compete against the strength of England's bowling.

Cherry-Ann Fraser tore through England's middle order with three wickets in the 11th over that saw England collapse from 73-2 to 73-5, including opener Sophia Dunkley for 35 and captain Heather Knight departing for a golden duck.

Two wickets to Shenata Grimmond in the 14th over had England reeling at 86-7 before a crucial eighth-wicket stand of 44 between Charlie Dean and Katherine Brunt helped England reach 131-8.

West Indies were made to rue dropped chances off both batters when they were still on single figures, as England built a defendable total on a slow, low pitch.

The hosts are yet to win a game in the series after England comfortably won the one-day international series 3-0.

Bell and Dean shine as England dominate

It has proven to be a breakthrough tour for both Bell and Dean, two of England's brightest young talents who have almost undoubtedly established themselves in the XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup in February.

Dean's 2-16 took her tally to nine wickets in three T20s, along with seven in the ODIs, and her 20 from 18 balls rescued England.

It was a gritty, determined knock that ultimately proved to be decisive, alongside Brunt's 24 from 20 balls.

Bell was rested for the third T20 and her return was an evident boost for Knight, adding a point of difference to the seam attack with her height and swing.

The 21-year-old seems to enjoy the responsibility of taking the new ball, demonstrated by a fierce first over that saw Aaliyah Alleyne trapped lbw by an in-swinger and Rashada Williams' stumps splattered.

She completed the match with a perfect leg-stump yorker that 10 Kaysia Schultz had no chance of keeping out - the sort of delivery even the best batters would be proud to defend.

West Indies batters crumble again

The third T20 showed signs of real promise for West Indies, despite defeat, as they reached 140 chasing 157.

But they were unable to improve on that just a day later, when chasing a considerably lower total and it felt particularly disappointing for their bowlers who had fought brilliantly.

Fraser's three-wicket over inflicted most of the damage but Grimmond also took three key wickets to put England on the back foot.

There were some questionable shots by England. Maia Bouchier holed out to mid-on having just seen Dunkley depart two balls earlier, and Amy Jones, who was set on 21, attempted a switch-hit that was miscued straight to the fielder at cover.

But while the middle order wobbles are something England will be keen to avoid, their bowlers responded admirably as a fragile West Indies batting line-up once again had no answers to their pace, guile and accuracy.