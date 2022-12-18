Close menu

Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes five wickets to leave tourists on brink of win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Karachi

Last updated on

Rehan Ahmed celebrates
Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test
Third Test, Karachi (day three of five)
Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48)
England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 112-2 (Duckett 50)
England need another 55 runs to win
Rehan Ahmed's stunning five-wicket haul left England on the verge of victory in the third Test against Pakistan and a historic clean sweep.

Ahmed, making his debut as the youngest man to play a Test for England, ripped through the home batting on the third day in Karachi.

At 18 years and 128 days, his 5-48 made him the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He was the architect of a Pakistan collapse of seven wickets for 52 runs.

Jack Leach had earlier raised the prospect of a three-day finish with three wickets in the first hour, only for half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to delay England.

But Ahmed, held back until the 42nd over of the day, had Babar caught at mid-wicket to send Pakistan tumbling to 216 all out.

Even with only a maximum of 22 overs left in the day, England sprinted after their target of 167 - openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 87 in 11.3 overs before Crawley fell for 41.

Sensationally, Ahmed appeared at number three and smashed his first ball for four, only to be bowled swiping at Abrar Ahmed for 10.

Even then, captain Ben Stokes promoted himself to number four, but the nightfall left the tourists 55 runs short on 112-2, with Duckett unbeaten on 50.

One more stunning day in memorable series

This series had already produced riveting finishes in each of England's wins in the first two Tests and this third day in Karachi is another that will live long in the memory.

Though this third Test will prove to be more one-sided than the first two, it could yet be the most significant if it turns out to be the start of a long and successful career for Ahmed.

His spell either side of tea was beguiling and thrilling, the arrival of an incredibly exciting talent at the highest level of the game.

As he led England from the field as the youngest leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test, thoughts turned to whether the tourists would be audacious enough to attempt to complete the chase before the day was done.

The answer came quickly, England looking for another landmark win in fading light, 22 years on from doing the same in near-darkness at this ground.

The sight of Ahmed, then Stokes, appearing after promotions up the order was pure theatre, but England were ultimately made to wait to become the first visiting team to take a 3-0 series win in this country.

Remarkable Rehan

Rehan Ahmed's bowling in this innings: 31% full, 67% good length and 1% short. 14.5 overs, 1 maidens, went for 48 runs, took 5 wickets with an economy of 3.24.

Until Ahmed came into the attack more than an hour into the afternoon session, England were facing the prospect of a long day and tough chase. Babar and Shakeel were set, the pitch asleep and the lead at 114.

In an unchanged spell of 12.5 overs, the teenager produced a mesmerising display in only his fourth first-class match.

There was a huge element of fortune in his first wicket - the stunned Babar pulled an awful long-hop to mid-wicket, where Ollie Pope took a sharp reaction catch.

Ahmed grew in confidence, bounding in, landing dipping leg-breaks and dangerous googlies. Mohammad Rizwan edged behind and Shakeel top-edged a sweep to give Ahmed three wickets for nine runs in the space of 17 balls.

In between Joe Root having Faheem Ashraf caught at slip and Mark Wood pinning Nauman Ali leg before, Ahmed enticed Mohammed Wasim to miscue to mid-off.

When Salman Agha swept to short fine leg to give Ahmed his fifth, the teenager kissed the turf then led England from the field to the acclaim of the travelling fans, including his tearful father Naeem.

England denied by the light

Ahmed's burst was not the only explosive spell by an England spinner - it was Leach who set the tourists on their way with his morning burst.

After Pakistan resumed on 21-0, 29 behind, left-armer Leach ripped through the top order with three wickets for no runs in the space of six deliveries.

Shan Masood was bowled reverse-sweeping, Azhar Ali was bowled for a duck in his last Test innings and Abdullah Shafique was trapped lbw.

Babar and Shakeel patiently restored order, only for the Pakistan implosion to kick start England's chase.

Crawley and Duckett tucked in as spinners Abrar and Nauman opened the bowling, Pakistan only slowing the scoring rate by turning to pace and using optimistic reviews.

After Crawley was leg before sweeping Abrar and Ahmed's cameo, Stokes swung so hard his bat flew to square leg and Duckett completed a 38-ball half-century.

In another part of the world there could have been the opportunity to add half an hour to the end of the day in order to complete the result, but the rapid sunset prevented the extra time.

'The best day of my life' - reaction

England spinner Rehan Ahmed, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was probably the best day of my life again. To get a five-for on debut is a dream come true. It is great.

"I have bowled better balls and not got wickets. To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true. He is a very good player.

"I liked the Rizwan wicket because I have been working hard on my leg-spin for the last two months with bowling coach Jeetan Patel. To get one to spin a little bit was great."

Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, speaking to Sky Sports: "I was more emotional in the first innings than the second. I was quite calm but I am a human being and was feeling some emotions.

"I played the wrong line and Leachy, my old Somerset team-mate, got me out. I have faced him a lot in the nets. It was my time to say goodbye."

Former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special: "I thought it would be much harder for England but they got the wickets in batches. There were moments this morning where it looked really quiet but then they got the three wickets.

"Rizwan, we know he's dangerous, his dismissal was the one that excites you about Ahmed."

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 12:45

    Sensational, joyful, fearless cricket. Thank you Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum!

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 13:18

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I agree. Just a shame nobody could be arsed to turn up and watch. What a pathetic crowd it's been this match. I

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 12:57

    As Graeme Swann proved, a world class spinner is priceless. Michael Clarke’s greatest gift to Australia was backing Nathan Lyon in his early years and he is a gift that still keeps on giving. I really hope England get this right with Rehan Ahmed and nurture his obvious talent. Exciting times for English Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Hugh, today at 13:13

      Hugh replied:
      ..and three wise spinners are magical. To think the women have Sophie (slow-medium left arm), Sarah (leg-spin) and Charlie (off-spin) to bamboozle the Aussies.!

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:45

    Another example of the joined up thinking from McCullum/Stokes. Give this lad his debut with the series won, use him in a series where conditions are conducive to spin, bowl him relatively early with defensive fields to allow him to settle...dont take him off when he gets some tap early in his spell...then back him with attacking fields once he settles into his rhythm. Great debut

    • Reply posted by always right, today at 13:20

      always right replied:
      I saw him play against Derbyshire, his batting was more impressive than his bowling, scoring a quick ton.

  • Comment posted by Pepperami, today at 12:49

    Im worried that im not worried that England will still lose!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But i bet you are worried that we are worried that we will lose

  • Comment posted by CyranoInTheShires, today at 12:42

    Well done Ahmed!

    A fivefor in Pakistan, looking very much at home in the England team and enjoying every moment of it. Great display of character from the young man.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:53

      Turtle replied:
      Viva Bazball!

  • Comment posted by Ray Spinkworth, today at 12:45

    Just when you think England couldn't get any better...
    This is the kind of test team I've been dreaming about

    • Reply posted by Clive, today at 12:56

      Clive replied:
      I wonder how good Ahmed will become once he's grown up?

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 12:57

    I wonder if anyone knows what job the trumpeter who seems to pop up at every England cricket match around the globe has? Given the amount of time off he has I’m betting he’s an MP.

    • Reply posted by Ladysmith, today at 13:02

      Ladysmith replied:
      If you look on internet, you should find an article or three about him.

  • Comment posted by LBW2017, today at 12:47

    Great day for a young lad...love the fact he was chewing gum, love the fact he isnt media trained robot, and if he bowls like that it will be that easy to take five wickets....he may be the closest we ever get to the great Mr Warne...loving test cricket right now...England are starting to look very good !

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He looks a lot like Murali when he was that age

  • Comment posted by Fatal-Error-F342, today at 12:40

    Well done Rehan. Just remember that it won't always be this easy but carry on doing this and you will become an England fixture for years to come.

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 12:52

    Great performance from the young man and credit to the England management for giving him his chance. Again, I find myself wondering if the previous regime would have done but as a cricketer said years ago, "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 13:24

      steggsy replied:
      What impresses me is that he only went just over 3 an over.

  • Comment posted by SocietyWillEatItself, today at 12:40

    Superb bowling, well done young lad

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 13:03

    Unbelievable. How has this turnaround happened in just 6 months? Amazing.

    • Reply posted by Gregg, today at 13:31

      Gregg replied:
      It is a shame, it is too late for England to qualify for the World Test Final.
      This is all what the other cricket nation's media are talking about especially in Australia, South Africa and India. All are in it to win it.
      Hopefully next time (2025) England can do it

  • Comment posted by MrsMiggins, today at 12:59

    Well, what a day and very well done to England. Of course there has to be a negative. I have had to abandon my proposed team for the Ashes next year and start all over again for the third or fourth time. What a dilemma to have. For the first time in years I am struggling over who I am going to have to leave out rather than who I could possibly bring in.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 13:14

      Rob replied:
      Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Bairstow (wkt), Stokes (Cap), Ahmed, Wood/Archer to alternate tests, Robinson, Anderson. Hard on Foakes but don't see how he gets in unless Brook opens instead of Crawley. I agree exciting times for English cricket

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 12:42

    What a start! And to think he is actually a batsman!

    • Reply posted by always right, today at 13:21

      always right replied:
      Looked a class batsman to me, scored a hundred against Derbyshire.

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 12:44

    Great stuff, England. Well done to Ahmed and congrats to his old man as well.

    • Reply posted by roksteadyeddy, today at 13:35

      roksteadyeddy replied:
      Brought a tear to my eye, the boy looks very good.

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 12:55

    Excellent bowling from the young man and credit to the England team for giving him the opportunity to shine.

    Hopefully many more 5 fors to come.

    Shame about Sky as I couldn't watch it!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rehan Ahmed removed Babar, Rizwan, Shakeel during his five wicket haul on his test debut. That takes some doing who is only eighteen years old

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 13:01

    What a talent. Always an area England have lacked; made ever more noticeable when we actually had a decent spinner: Graeme Swann.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 13:07

    The way England has been playing test cricket under the McCullum & Stokes partnership has turned everything I thought I knew about the sport on its head. This must have been what it was like for people when they were first told that the earth wasn't flat.

    • Reply posted by Knavesmire, today at 13:12

      Knavesmire replied:
      It is difficult to cope with. I am starting a group for those of us who fondly remember English test cricket when we were crap and happy. We're called ECFU

  • Comment posted by Gulvin, today at 13:00

    A star is born!

  • Comment posted by Jeff Ace, today at 12:45

    That was quite fun.

