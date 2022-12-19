Close menu

Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes five wickets to leave tourists on brink of win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Karachi

Rehan Ahmed celebrates
Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test
Third Test, Karachi (day three of five)
Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48)
England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 112-2 (Duckett 50)
England need another 55 runs to win
Rehan Ahmed's stunning five-wicket haul left England on the verge of victory in the third Test against Pakistan and a historic clean sweep.

Ahmed, the 18-year-old making his debut as the youngest man to play a Test for England, ripped through the home batting on the third day in Karachi.

His 5-48 made him the youngest leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test. He was the architect of a Pakistan collapse of seven wickets for 52 runs.

Jack Leach had earlier raised the prospect of a three-day finish with three wickets in the first hour, only for half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to delay England.

But Ahmed, held back until the 43rd over of the day, had Babar caught at mid-wicket to send Pakistan tumbling to 216 all out.

Even with only a maximum of 22 overs left in the day, England sprinted after their target of 167 - openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 87 in 11.3 overs before Crawley fell for 41.

Sensationally, Ahmed appeared at number three and smashed his first ball for four, only to be bowled swiping at Abrar Ahmed for 10.

Even then, captain Ben Stokes promoted himself to number four, but the nightfall left the tourists 55 runs short on 112-2, with Duckett unbeaten on 50.

One more stunning day in memorable series

This series had already produced riveting finishes in each of England's wins in the first two Tests and this third day in Karachi is another that will live long in the memory.

Though this third Test will prove to be more one-sided than the first two, it could yet be the most significant if it turns out to be the start of a long and successful career for Ahmed.

His spell either side of tea was beguiling and thrilling, the arrival of an incredibly exciting talent at the highest level of the game.

As he led England from the field as the youngest debutant of any kind to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test, thoughts turned to whether the tourists would be audacious enough to attempt to complete the chase before the day was done.

The answer came quickly, England looking for another landmark win in fading light, 22 years on from doing the same in near-darkness at this ground.

The sight of Ahmed, then Stokes, appearing after promotions up the order was pure theatre, but England were ultimately made to wait to become the first visiting team to take a 3-0 series win in this country.

Remarkable Rehan

Until Ahmed came into the attack more than an hour into the afternoon session, England were facing the prospect of a long day and tough chase. Babar and Shakeel were set, the pitch asleep and the lead at 114.

In an unchanged spell of 12.5 overs, the teenager produced a mesmerising display in only his fourth first-class match.

There was a huge element of fortune in his first wicket - the stunned Babar pulled an awful long-hop to mid-wicket, where Ollie Pope took a sharp reaction catch.

Ahmed grew in confidence, bounding in, landing dipping leg-breaks and dangerous googlies. Mohammad Rizwan edged behind and Shakeel top-edged a sweep to give Ahmed three wickets for nine runs in the space of 17 balls.

In between Joe Root having Faheem Ashraf caught at slip and Mark Wood pinning Nauman Ali leg before, Ahmed enticed Mohammed Wasim to miscue to mid-off.

When Salman Agha swept to short fine leg to give Ahmed his fifth, the teenager kissed the turf then led England from the field to the acclaim of the travelling fans, including his tearful father Naeem.

  • Comment posted by honestjon, today at 12:52

    Lets hope this amazing talent gets nurtured and supported in every aspect of the game and not burnt out in 2 years time. great future ahead of this lad,

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 12:52

    Great performance from the young man and credit to the England management for giving him his chance. Again, I find myself wondering if the previous regime would have done but as a cricketer said years ago, "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 12:50

  • Comment posted by Pepperami, today at 12:49

    Im worried that im not worried that England will still lose!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:48

    Everyone is a winner just now for this England team. Pakistan have been poor though

  • Comment posted by sp141068, today at 12:47

    Take a bow son

  • Comment posted by BazBall, today at 12:47

    Good to see the BBC refusing to post the usual drivel from the little Liverpool troll. Long may it continue.

    • Reply posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 12:51

      A House Cat Named Gem replied:
      Absolutely agree.

  • Comment posted by LBW2017, today at 12:47

    Great day for a young lad...love the fact he was chewing gum, love the fact he isnt media trained robot, and if he bowls like that it will be that easy to take five wickets....he may be the closest we ever get to the great Mr Warne...loving test cricket right now...England are starting to look very good !

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:47

    Wow. What on earth was Stokes doing putting in Rehan Ahmed in at three. Why would we need a night watchman when we only need fifty runs to win

  • Comment posted by Qazaa, today at 12:47

    England, finally have a spinner who spins the ball! A bit like swan used to!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:47

    I loved the caption on the BBC text when it showed Abrar bowled Ahmed😊

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 12:47

    Well played Rehan Ahmed, good to see young talent coming through. The whole team had a good day with the ball and then knocking off the runs at the end.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:46

    Rehan Ahmed removed Babar, Rizwan and Shakeel during his five wicket haul on his test debut. That takes some doing for someone who is only eighteen years old

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 12:46

    Rehan, Ahmed, remember the name

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

    Jonny Bairstow has scored six test centuries this year despite him missing Englands last four matches. It shows how much strength in depth we have now got in our batting line up

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 12:45

    Sensational, joyful, fearless cricket. Thank you Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

    I can see Rehan Ahmed being drafted into the Hundred competition this year. Teams could do with a quality leg spinner

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:45

    Another example of the joined up thinking from McCullum/Stokes. Give this lad his debut with the series won, use him in a series where conditions are conducive to spin, bowl him relatively early with defensive fields to allow him to settle...dont take him off when he gets some tap early in his spell...then back him with attacking fields once he settles into his rhythm. Great debut

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

    England this year have whitewashed New Zealand. Beaten South Africa. Drew a test series against India and now whitewashed Pakistan in an away test series. Is this the greatest non ashes year for an England captain

  • Comment posted by Jeff Ace, today at 12:45

    That was quite fun.

