Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test

Third Test, Karachi (day three of five) Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48) England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 112-2 (Duckett 50) England need another 55 runs to win Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed's stunning five-wicket haul left England on the verge of victory in the third Test against Pakistan and a historic clean sweep.

Ahmed, the 18-year-old making his debut as the youngest man to play a Test for England, ripped through the home batting on the third day in Karachi.

His 5-48 made him the youngest leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test. He was the architect of a Pakistan collapse of seven wickets for 52 runs.

Jack Leach had earlier raised the prospect of a three-day finish with three wickets in the first hour, only for half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to delay England.

But Ahmed, held back until the 43rd over of the day, had Babar caught at mid-wicket to send Pakistan tumbling to 216 all out.

Even with only a maximum of 22 overs left in the day, England sprinted after their target of 167 - openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 87 in 11.3 overs before Crawley fell for 41.

Sensationally, Ahmed appeared at number three and smashed his first ball for four, only to be bowled swiping at Abrar Ahmed for 10.

Even then, captain Ben Stokes promoted himself to number four, but the nightfall left the tourists 55 runs short on 112-2, with Duckett unbeaten on 50.

One more stunning day in memorable series

This series had already produced riveting finishes in each of England's wins in the first two Tests and this third day in Karachi is another that will live long in the memory.

Though this third Test will prove to be more one-sided than the first two, it could yet be the most significant if it turns out to be the start of a long and successful career for Ahmed.

His spell either side of tea was beguiling and thrilling, the arrival of an incredibly exciting talent at the highest level of the game.

As he led England from the field as the youngest debutant of any kind to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test, thoughts turned to whether the tourists would be audacious enough to attempt to complete the chase before the day was done.

The answer came quickly, England looking for another landmark win in fading light, 22 years on from doing the same in near-darkness at this ground.

The sight of Ahmed, then Stokes, appearing after promotions up the order was pure theatre, but England were ultimately made to wait to become the first visiting team to take a 3-0 series win in this country.

Remarkable Rehan

Until Ahmed came into the attack more than an hour into the afternoon session, England were facing the prospect of a long day and tough chase. Babar and Shakeel were set, the pitch asleep and the lead at 114.

In an unchanged spell of 12.5 overs, the teenager produced a mesmerising display in only his fourth first-class match.

There was a huge element of fortune in his first wicket - the stunned Babar pulled an awful long-hop to mid-wicket, where Ollie Pope took a sharp reaction catch.

Ahmed grew in confidence, bounding in, landing dipping leg-breaks and dangerous googlies. Mohammad Rizwan edged behind and Shakeel top-edged a sweep to give Ahmed three wickets for nine runs in the space of 17 balls.

In between Joe Root having Faheem Ashraf caught at slip and Mark Wood pinning Nauman Ali leg before, Ahmed enticed Mohammed Wasim to miscue to mid-off.

When Salman Agha swept to short fine leg to give Ahmed his fifth, the teenager kissed the turf then led England from the field to the acclaim of the travelling fans, including his tearful father Naeem.