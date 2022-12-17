Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins took 2-35 and 5-42 against South Africa

First Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground South Africa 152 (Verreynne 64, Lyon 3-14) & 99 (Cummins 5-42) Australia 218 (Head 92, Rabada 4-76) & 35-4 (Rabada 4-13) Australia win by six wickets Scorecard

Australia claimed victory over South Africa inside two days of the first Test as 19 wickets fell on the second day's play in Brisbane.

Resuming on 145-5, Australia were bowled out for 218, before dismissing South Africa for just 99.

Captain Pat Cummins took 5-42 and Mitchell Starc 2-26 to leave Australia needing 34 runs to win.

The hosts chased down their target in 7.5 overs, despite pace bowler Kagiso Rabada's 4-13 on a green pitch.

It is the first two-day Test in Australia for 91 years.

In total, the match lasted 144.3 overs making it the eighth shortest completed match in Test history. It is the second shortest since 1935, behind England's defeat by India in Ahmedabad last year.

Travis Head hit a counter-attacking 92 from 96 balls in Australia's first innings with 62 from South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne the only other half-century against two high-quality pace attacks.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said the pitch did not allow a fair contest between bat and ball.

"It was challenging for the batters, no doubt, which is OK if it's a good contest between bat and ball," said the opener.

"But obviously on the flip side I don't see it as a fair contest."

However, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said: "Everyone's probably saying it's probably too much but it just shows the quality of bowlers that are running around out here."