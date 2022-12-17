Australia v South Africa: Hosts claim six-wicket win in first Test inside two days in Brisbane
|First Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground
|South Africa 152 (Verreynne 64, Lyon 3-14) & 99 (Cummins 5-42)
|Australia 218 (Head 92, Rabada 4-76) & 35-4 (Rabada 4-13)
|Australia win by six wickets
|Scorecard
Australia claimed victory over South Africa inside two days of the first Test as 19 wickets fell on the second day's play in Brisbane.
Resuming on 145-5, Australia were bowled out for 218, before dismissing South Africa for just 99.
Captain Pat Cummins took 5-42 and Mitchell Starc 2-26 to leave Australia needing 34 runs to win.
The hosts chased down their target in 7.5 overs, despite pace bowler Kagiso Rabada's 4-13.