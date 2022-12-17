Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins took 2-35 and 5-42 against South Africa

First Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground South Africa 152 (Verreynne 64, Lyon 3-14) & 99 (Cummins 5-42) Australia 218 (Head 92, Rabada 4-76) & 35-4 (Rabada 4-13) Australia win by six wickets Scorecard

Australia claimed victory over South Africa inside two days of the first Test as 19 wickets fell on the second day's play in Brisbane.

Resuming on 145-5, Australia were bowled out for 218, before dismissing South Africa for just 99.

Captain Pat Cummins took 5-42 and Mitchell Starc 2-26 to leave Australia needing 34 runs to win.

The hosts chased down their target in 7.5 overs, despite pace bowler Kagiso Rabada's 4-13.