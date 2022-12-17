Close menu

Bangladesh v India: Tourists seal dominant win to go 1-0 up in series

India celebrating a wicket
KL Rahul captained India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma
First Test, Chittagong (day five)
India 404 (Pujara 90, Iyer 86) & 258-2 dec (Gill 110 & Pujara 102*)
Bangladesh 150 (Siraj 3-20, K Yadav 5-40) & 324 (Zakir 100, Shakib 84; A Patel 4-77)
India win by 188 runs
Scorecard

India sealed a dominant 188-run victory over Bangladesh on the final day of the first Test in Chittagong to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Resuming on 272-6, Bangladesh were all out for 324 within an hour - well short of their hefty victory target of 523.

Axar Patel bowled Taijul Islam for a duck to seal the win and end with figures of 4-77.

Shakib Al Hasan showed some resistance with a punchy 84, featuring six fours and six sixes.

India, who have never lost a Test to Bangladesh, hit 404 in their first innings before skittling out the hosts for 150.

Centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara allowed India to build up a huge second-innings lead before declaring on 258-2 late on day three.

Bangladesh rarely looked like getting closer to their victory target, despite a gutsy century from opener Zakir Hasan on his Test debut.

The second Test begins on Thursday in Mirpur.

