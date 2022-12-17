Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Brook has scored three centuries in his first four Tests

Third Test, Karachi (day two of five) Pakistan 304 (Babar 78, Salman 56) & 21-0 England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) Pakistan are 29 runs behind Scorecard

Harry Brook's magnificent century helped England to a valuable lead over Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi.

Brook's 111, his third hundred of the series, pushed the tourists to 354, a first-innings advantage of 50 runs.

England had been 58-3, 98-4 and then 145-5 when Brook was involved in the run out of captain Ben Stokes for 26.

But Brook shared a stand of 117 with Ben Foakes, who marked his recall with 64 after overturning being given out on nine.

Although Brook was lbw to Mohammad Wasim, Foakes added 51 with Mark Wood, while Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach eked out 30 for the last wicket.

Pakistan were given nine overs to survive in the fading light, reaching 21-0 to trail by 29.

England have already won the series 2-0 and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

Memorable series set for fitting finale

This series, England's first in Pakistan for 17 years, has already produced memorable finishes in the first two Tests and a compelling Sunday in Karachi has raised the prospect of a fitting finale.

The contest swung back and forth on a pitch offering plenty for the spinners and almost nothing for pace bowlers.

England, always so eager to score quickly, had to be pragmatic because of the conditions, match situation and quality of the bowling. Even then, they still moved along at more than four runs an over.

At various stages both teams had the opportunity for a sizable lead and the fact England managed to claim an advantage could be significant in their eventual run-chase on the wearing surface.

England bowled only spin late on the day, with Leach having an lbw shout against Abdullah Shafique turned down.

Pakistan have all 10 wickets in hand in their bid to build a match-winning lead on Monday. It will not be a draw - just the way England like it.

Brilliant Brook does it again

Brook only got his chance in Test cricket after Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak broken leg, but has surely made his place secure, leaving England to ponder how to get Bairstow back in the side.

The Yorkshireman has become the first England batter to score three hundreds in his first four Tests, the first to score hundreds in each match of an away three-Test series and his 468 runs is a record for an England batter in an away series against Pakistan.

The run out of Stokes could have derailed Brook. With the captain looking for a third run, Brook started then turned around, leaving both men at the same end.

Stokes, though, gave Brook a thumbs up as a signal to put the incident behind him, which he did with pulls through the leg side, inside-out cover drives and three straight sixes.

Brook reached three figures from 133 balls with a back-foot punch for four off the leg-spin of Abrar Ahmed.

He was eventually trapped on the crease to give Wasim his first Test wicket, departing to a rousing ovation from the travelling England fans gathered above the visitors' dressing room.

Fantastic Mr Foakes

The first half of the day belonged to Pakistan, who pegged England back three times. Ben Duckett and Joe Root fell to successive Nauman Ali deliveries, Ollie Pope made 51 before being bowled by a beauty from Abrar and Stokes looked in good touch until the run-out.

But wicketkeeper Foakes, who was left out of the second Test after being ill for the first, once again proved the value of his battling batting qualities.

He successfully reviewed being given caught at short leg off Abrar, then supported Brook with wristy flicks through the leg side.

After Brook fell, 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed managed only one in his first Test innings, leaving Wood to join Foakes in the bid to put England ahead.

Wood heaved through the leg side before being well caught at mid-wicket by Shafique, while Foakes skied to mid-on. Even then, Robinson and Leach were able to take advantage of the tired Pakistan spinners.

When Abrar bowled Robinson, he joined left-armer Nauman on four wickets. Between them they sent down almost 65 overs, compared to 17 by the other three bowlers used.

'Brook's best Test century yet'

Former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special: "Brook was terrific. To be involved in a run-out with one of your best players [Ben Stokes] is tough.

"I think this was his best century so far. It wasn't as dynamic and he was involved in a mix-up, but despite that still got his century.

"Foakes did really well too. His effort was very valuable."