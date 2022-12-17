Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry added 94 for the third wicket as Australia posted 188-3 batting first

Fourth Twenty20 international, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Australia 188-3 (20 overs): Perry 72* (42 balls); Sharma 2-35 India 181-5 (20 overs): Kaur 46 (30), Ghosh 40* (19); Gardner 2-20 Australia won by seven runs Scorecard

Australia completed a seven-run win over India in the fourth Twenty20 international to clinch a series win at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for Australia with 72 not out from 42 balls as they posted 188-3 from their 20 overs.

In reply, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh led a late counter-attack with 40 from 19 balls but India fell just short.

Australia take an unassailable 3-1 lead into the final match of the series on Monday, at 13:30 GMT at the same venue.

Despite losing the series, India have pushed Australia throughout, including inflicting the world champions' first defeat of 2022 in the second game after a thrilling super over.

Australia's bowlers kept India's chase under control with regular wickets but captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 46 from 30 balls kept them in contention.

Teenager Ghosh's late burst included four fours and two sixes, but seamer Megan Schutt held her nerve to defend 20 from the final over.

Australia's total was set up by Perry as she reached her half-century from only 32 balls, the fastest of her international career, to follow her match-winning 75 in the previous game.

The all-rounder was supported by Ash Gardner's 42 from 27 balls in a partnership of 94 for the third wicket, and Grace Harris' late-innings cameo of 27 from 12 balls.

Gardner also took 2-20 in India's chase as she was named player of the match.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy made 30 before she retired hurt with a calf injury, and did not return to the field in the second innings, with Beth Mooney keeping wicket and Tahlia McGrath skippering the side in Healy's absence.