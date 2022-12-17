Close menu

Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes two wickets on debut in Karachi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Karachi

Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed is playing in only his fourth first-class game
Third Test, Karachi (day one of five)
Pakistan 304 all out: Babar 78, Agha 56; Leach 4-140
England 7-1: Duckett 4*, Abrar 1-2
Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed took important wickets as England bowled out Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the final Test in Karachi.

Leg-spinner Ahmed, at 18 years and 126 days the youngest man to play a Test for England, grew from a nervous start to claim 2-89.

Ahmed had Saud Shakeel caught at short leg to break a fourth-wicket partnership involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was later crucially run out for 78.

When Ahmed had Faheem Ashraf leg before with a magical googly, Pakistan, who won the toss, had been reduced to 237-7.

Salman Agha and the recalled Nauman Ali fought back in a stand of 48 before Nauman skied a catch off Jack Leach.

Salman continued to counter-attack before being stumped for 56 off Leach, who ended with 4-140.

On a pitch that looks set to turn more and more, England lost Zak Crawley to the fifth ball of their reply and closed on 7-1, trailing by 297.

England already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

England impress with the ball

Rehan and Naeem Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed's father, Naeem, was present when his son was presented with his Test cap

This was a historic day before a ball was bowled. Ahmed, with his father by his side, was presented with his England cap by former captain Nasser Hussain to break a record held by Brian Close since 1949.

At the other end of his career, Azhar Ali was recalled in one of four changes to the Pakistan side - the batter playing his final Test after announcing his retirement on Friday.

All of the pre-match talk was about how much the pitch might turn. Indeed, Leach became the first spinner to open the bowling for England in the first innings of a Test since 1921.

The assistance for the spinners took time to arrive - the surface looked suited for batting for much of Saturday.

Such conditions seemed dangerous for England with James Anderson rested, Ollie Robinson struggling with illness, Mark Wood only used in short bursts and the callow Ahmed on debut.

Aided by some Pakistani mistakes, however, England used the creativity and determination that has become a trademark under captain Ben Stokes to work their way through the home batting.

Still, the size of England's batting task both now and in the final innings of the match was highlighted by Abrar Ahmed straightening a delivery that trapped Crawley on the back foot.

Ahmed's teenage kicks

England's decision to give the new ball to Leach was vindicated when the left-armer pinned Abdullah Shafique lbw but, for most of the day, it was Ahmed who carried England's biggest spin threat.

Introduced into the attack in the 17th over, Ahmed struggled at first - his opening five overs cost 37 runs.

The Leicestershire man was transformed after lunch, holding his length and often deceiving the home side with his ripping googly.

Ahmed's second spell brought the special moment of his first wicket - left-hander Shakeel inside-edged a leg-break onto his pad and was well taken by a diving Ollie Pope at short leg.

Ahmed was the bowler when Babar was run out, after which he tormented Faheem. Eventually, Faheem played all around a googly delivered from round the wicket and was palpably lbw.

Leach bore the brunt of the Pakistan counter, only to have the final say. Nauman swiped to mid-off, the dancing Salman was stumped by a distance and last man Abrar was bowled by one that turned sharply.

Crucial Babar run out the biggest of Pakistan gifts

Babar Azam walks off after being dismissed
Babar Azam looked well set to reach a century before being needlessly run out

This was a poor display by the hosts, who were complicit in a number of dismissals even before the huge waste of Babar's wicket.

Shan Masood top-edged a Wood bouncer to fine leg to fall for 30, Azhar gloved Robinson down the leg side on 45 and Mohammad Rizwan needlessly hacked Joe Root into the hands of Stokes in the deep on the leg side.

Babar, though, was batting beautifully. He had barely got off the mark by the time a meagre crowd began chanting his name.

Playing with poise, sweet timing and perfect placement, the captain seemed destined for the century that went begging.

When Salman turned the ball into the leg side and set off for a very tight single. Harry Brook swooped and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did well to gather a low throw, tumble and break the stumps in one movement.

Salman made slight amends with his half-century before Pakistan lost their last three wickets for 19 runs.

'I couldn't sleep, couldn't eat' - reaction

England spinner Rehan Ahmed, speaking to Sky Sports: "The day before, Stokes called me to his room with Baz [coach Brendon McCullum] and told me I was making my debut. I couldn't sleep, couldn't eat. I didn't expect to play.

"I think I rushed a little bit at first. It came out better than expected though. I know I got hit for a few boundaries. Stokesy said to me I don't care about runs, I care about wickets, and in the second spell I got some wickets."

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 13:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by frisia, today at 13:12

    We really need a good spinner to back up leach and root!

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 13:12

    Good debut but how poor is Jack Leach buying another four wickets for a big gallon
    Is there a worse bowler ever who has taken a hundred Test wickets?

  • Comment posted by notagain, today at 13:11

    I don’t know how much it costs to send the TMS team overseas, I suspect it is a lot. But listening to Jonathon Agnew interview Rehan Ahmed’s father during lunch after his son got his first cap, and first wicket, it is worth every penny.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:10

    Leach really has taken over from Rashid as our master pie provider in Test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 13:09

    A promising debut so far for Rehan Ahmed, not so promising from Crawley again.

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 13:08

    Well played young man!

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 13:06

    Great debut for Ahmed … mature performance … be nice to see some more youngsters being blooded like this in English cricket.
    C’mon England .. let’s make it a 3-0 win

    • Reply posted by MJSB, today at 13:11

      MJSB replied:
      Especially for a spinner on a wicket like that, he did very well.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 13:06

    What I'm pleased about is to see Jack Leach take more than the debutant for his own sake. Great debut so far for the new lad. Well done 👏 ✔

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 13:12

      Nick replied:
      Indeed….bargain at 140 runs.

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 13:06

    Great to see this new England test regime fast track a talent like Rehan, it’s a very exciting time ! Personally an emotional moment, my parents hail from Karachi, I’m English born, always supported England to much ridicule from Asian and White fans, so to watch the Rehan story & signs of his talent was a special moment. Proud to be linked with both nations !

  • Comment posted by Hawkeye, today at 13:06

    The over rate was terrible, considering the number of overs of spin.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 13:06

    186 balls and two of them good !

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 13:10

      Pandemania replied:
      No. Plentiful good deliveries but two were Wicket-taking 😊😊

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 13:06

    Brilliant start to his Test career, a future Test all rounder for sure.Well done young man.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 13:05

    How good does it feel to have this guy as a spinner!!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:05

    Pakistan are 150 maybe 200 light on that wicket.

    Ahmed looks the real deal

  • Comment posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 13:05

    Great debut for Ahmed. He plays with a smile and should do well in the Stokes/Baz regime.

    Reserve judgement until both teams have batted!

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 13:02

    Well played England, Leach coming good at the end, very well bowled Rehan Ahmed on debut he's a proper talent, regardless if we win or lose a match i'll never understand Crawley as opener. But what an absolute joke of a crowd their first test match in 22 years at Karachi and I've seen bigger crowds at my local cricket club on a Saturday.

    • Reply posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 13:09

      TheReturnofAnglophone replied:
      I agree. I simply don't understand. Is it because the series is dead or maybe Karachi is T20 only these days. Either way, for a country starved of Test cricket it seems especially odd.

      That said, the security in Multan was so tight many people just didn't bother. Maybe this is the same?

