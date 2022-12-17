Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed is playing in only his fourth first-class game

Third Test, Karachi (day one of five) Pakistan 304 all out: Babar 78, Agha 56; Leach 4-140 England 7-1: Duckett 4*, Abrar 1-2 Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed took important wickets as England bowled out Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the final Test in Karachi.

Leg-spinner Ahmed, at 18 years and 126 days the youngest man to play a Test for England, grew from a nervous start to claim 2-89.

Ahmed had Saud Shakeel caught at short leg to break a fourth-wicket partnership involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was later crucially run out for 78.

When Ahmed had Faheen Ashraf leg before with a magical googly, Pakistan, who won the toss, had been reduced to 237-7.

Salman Agha and the recalled Nauman Ali fought back in a stand of 48 before Nauman skied a catch off Jack Leach.

Salman continued to counter-attack before being stumped for 56 off Leach, who ended with 4-140.

On a pitch that looks set to turn more and more, England lost Zak Crawley to the fifth ball of their reply and closed on 7-1, trailing by 297.

England already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

England impress with the ball

Rehan Ahmed's father, Naeem, was present when his son was presented with his Test cap

This was a historic day before a ball was bowled. Ahmed, with his father by his side, was presented with his England cap by former captain Nasser Hussain to break a record held by Brian Close since 1949.

At the other end of his career, Azhar Ali was recalled in one of four changes to the Pakistan side - the batter playing his final Test after announcing his retirement on Friday.

All of the pre-match talk was about how much the pitch might turn. Indeed, Leach became the first spinner to open the bowling for England in the first innings of a Test since 1921.

The assistance for the spinners took time to arrive - the surface looked suited for batting for much of Saturday.

Such conditions seemed dangerous for England with James Anderson rested, Ollie Robinson struggling with illness, Mark Wood only used in short bursts and the callow Ahmed on debut.

Aided by some Pakistani mistakes, however, England used the creativity and determination that has become a trademark under captain Ben Stokes to work their way through the home batting.

Still, the size of England's batting task both now and in the final innings of the match was highlighted by Abrar Ahmed straightening a delivery that trapped Crawley on the back foot.

Ahmed's teenage kicks

England's decision to give the new ball to Leach was vindicated when the left-armer pinned Abdullah Shafique lbw but, for most of the day, it was Ahmed who carried England's biggest spin threat.

Introduced into the attack in the 17th over, Ahmed struggled at first - his opening five overs cost 37 runs.

The Leicestershire man was transformed after lunch, holding his length and often deceiving the home side with his ripping googly.

Ahmed's second spell brought the special moment of his first wicket - left-hander Shakeel inside-edged a leg-break onto his pad and was well taken by a diving Ollie Pope at short leg.

Ahmed was the bowler when Babar was run out, after which he tormented Faheem. Eventually, Faheem played all around a googly delivered from round the wicket and was palpably lbw.

Leach bore the brunt of the Pakistan counter, only to have the final say. Nauman swiped to mid-off, the dancing Salman was stumped by a distance and last man Abrar was bowled by one that turned sharply.

Crucial Babar run out the biggest of Pakistan gifts

Babar Azam looked well set to reach a century before being needlessly run out

This was a poor display by the hosts, who were complicit in a number of dismissals even before the huge waste of Babar's wicket.

Shan Masood top-edged a Wood bouncer to fine leg to fall for 30, Azhar gloved Robinson down the leg side on 45 and Mohammad Rizwan needlessly hacked Joe Root into the hands of Stokes in the deep on the leg side.

Babar, though, was batting beautifully. He had barely got off the mark by the time a meagre crowd began chanting his name.

Playing with poise, sweet timing and perfect placement, the captain seemed destined for the century that went begging.

When Salman turned the ball into the leg side and set off for a very tight single. Harry Brook swooped and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did well to gather a low throw, tumble and break the stumps in one movement.

Salman made slight amends with his half-century before Pakistan lost their last three wickets for 19 runs.

More to follow.