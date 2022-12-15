Ben Duckett made scores of 107, 0, 63 and 79 in the first two Tests in Pakistan

Nottinghamshire and England batter Ben Duckett has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old scored 1,012 runs at an average of 72.28, including three centuries, to help Notts win promotion from County Championship Division Two.

It earned him a place on England's current tour to Pakistan and he scored his first Test hundred in Rawalpindi.

"He is now getting the rewards for all the hard work he has put in," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"It was during the winter of 2019-20 that he totally committed to improving his own game and hasn't looked back since. He has become a key player for us in all formats."

Duckett joined the club from Northamptonshire midway through the 2018 season and has scored almost 4,700 runs in all formats of the game.

He was also the leading run-scorer for Notts Outlaws in this summer's T20 Blast with 396 in 14 games and played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

His international career began in Bangladesh in 2016 and he has so far played six Tests, three one-dayers and eight T20 internationals.

"I feel like my game is in a good place, which I suppose is largely the result of so much hard work over the last three or four years working on my technique, and leaning on the support of coaches at Notts," the left-hander said.

"I have tried to be as positive as possible, and that approach has been working well for me during the past couple of years.

"The role Notts has played in that has been massive; I've had the backing to go out and be positive, not fear getting out, and embrace the responsibility I've had at the top of the order."