Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Freya Kemp made her England Twenty20 debut against South Africa in July

England all-rounder Freya Kemp will miss the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a stress fracture in her back.

The 17-year-old was ruled out England's tour of the West Indies with back pain on Saturday and returned home to have further exploratory scans.

No return date has been set for Kemp, who will start rehabilitation with her domestic Southern Vipers team.

The T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa from 10-26 February.

Kemp was not involved in England's 3-0 ODI series victory over West Indies earlier in December.

England beat West Indies by 16 runs in a dominant performance to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series in Barbados.

The third match takes place on Saturday.