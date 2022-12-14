Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Mackintosh is a wicket-keeper, while Bushnell an all-rounder and Gibson a seam bowler

Spinner George Drissell has signed a one-year contract extension with Durham, while academy trio Jonathan Bushnell, Tom Mackintosh and Oliver Gibson have signed professional deals.

Bushnell, 21, Mackintosh, 19, and Gibson, 22, have all committed until the end of the 2024 season.

The three made their first-class and white-ball debuts in 2022.

Drissell, 23, joined Durham in 2021 after spells at Gloucestershire and Somerset, featuring across all formats.

"We are really pleased these talented young players have committed their future with us at Durham Cricket," director of cricket Marcus North told the club website. external-link

"I have been very impressed with the progress of all four of these cricketers who have all made their first-team debuts this summer."