Lauren Bell took two wickets for England as the continued their dominance over West Indies

West Indies v England: Second T20, Barbados England 141-6 (20 overs): Dunkley 43 (43); Matthews 3-15 West Indies 125-8 (20 overs): Fletcher 18 (13); Dean 3-22 England won by 16 runs Scorecard

England beat West Indies by 16 runs in another dominant performance to take a 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series in Barbados.

Chasing 142, the hosts reached 125-8 as spinner Charlie Dean took 3-22.

None of the West Indies' batters passed 18 in another dismal batting performance.

It is England's fifth consecutive win on the tour after a 3-0 sweep in the one-day internationals, with three T20s remaining.

The victory demonstrated England's improved strength in depth as they rested star all-rounder Nat Sciver, wicketkeeper Amy Jones and the world's number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

Batting first, England opener Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 43 as West Indies put in an improved performance in the field, with captain Hayley Matthews taking 3-15 from her four overs.

On a slow pitch, Dunkley added a valuable partnership of 40 in four overs with Maia Bouchier, who scored 24 from 15 balls as England posted 141-6.

In reply, West Indies were once again let down by their batting as they slipped to 50-5 inside the first 10 overs and at no point did England's bowlers look under pressure - another disappointing performance after an eight-wicket thrashing in the first T20.

The series continues at the same venue on Saturday at 22:00 GMT.

England's depth passes its test

England suffered a 3-0 whitewash by India in the ODI series at the end of the summer after finishing a disappointing fourth in the Commonwealth Games, and in the absence of Heather Knight, Sciver and Katherine Brunt during those games, it was clear they needed to overcome their reliance on senior players.

Brunt was impressive in Barbados, taking 1-18, but Knight only made 18 and with Sciver rested England had to turn to their less experienced players.

Dunkley continues to nail down her place at the top of the order, batting with maturity to score at a run a ball when the boundaries were not flowing, while Bouchier also showed aggressive intent during her cameo in the middle-order.

And in off-spinner Dean, England have added a valuable asset to their bowling attack in both wicket-taking and consistency, meaning England did not miss Ecclestone.

But the true assessment of England's depth will come against stronger opposition in the T20 World Cup in February, with the likes of India and Australia challenging for the trophy.

For West Indies, though, it is not comparable. They have clearly struggled throughout the series but have no choice but to play the same players - though the inclusion of under 19 player Djenaba Joseph and some late hitting from 22-year-old Shabika Gajnabi showed signs of positivity for the future.

Spinners lead the way

Dean is quietly having a good 2022. The 21-year-old's performances may not always grab the headlines but with 29 wickets in 17 ODIs and taking three West Indies wickets in just her second T20, she has given Knight a good selection headache before the World Cup.

Sarah Glenn, Ecclestone and Dean have all been consistent in an England shirt all year, and each one provides something different: Glenn a leg-spinner, Dean bowling off-spin and Ecclestone a tall left-armer.

But with England often wary of Ecclestone's workload, they will prove to be an increasingly valuable trio for Knight and head coach Jon Lewis.

Dean's spell tore through West Indies' line-up, including the prize wicket of Matthews for just one, mixing up her pace effectively and frustrating the batters with nagging consistency.

Seamer Lauren Bell also continued her excellent series, bowling with the new ball and also using her variations at the death, taking 2-21 from three overs.

West Indies spinner Matthews also impressed with three wickets in England's innings, suggesting the spinners are going to have an important role to play in the three remaining games at the Kensington Oval.