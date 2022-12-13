Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tymal Mills took 12 wickets in seven matches for Perth Scorchers last season

England fast bowler Tymal Mills has withdrawn from a planned stint in Australia's Big Bash League due to a family emergency.

Mills, part of England's triumphant Twenty20 World Cup squad, was due to return to Perth Scorchers having made seven appearances in their title-winning campaign last season.

Scorchers have already lost the injured Phil Salt and suspended Laurie Evans, while their all-time leading run-scorer Mitchell Marsh is also ruled out following ankle surgery.

Yorkshire's former England batter Adam Lyth has replaced Salt, while former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is in for Surrey's Evans, who failed a doping test earlier this year.

Confirming Mills' withdrawal, a Scorchers statement said: "The club fully supports Mills' decision, and sends its thoughts and best wishes to his family during this time."