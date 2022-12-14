Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar remains one of India's most revered sporting stars

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian great Sachin, hit a century on his first-class debut.

The 23-year-old scored 120 from 207 deliveries for Goa against Rajasthan.

Tendulkar junior is primarily a bowler and was batting at seven, but he struck three figures to help Goa reach 493-8 in the Ranji Trophy.

His father is the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket and scored a century on his own senior debut aged 15 in 1988.

Arjun emulated his dad's debut century 34 years later as he smashed 16 fours and two sixes on day two at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. His ton came off 177 balls.

The left-hander scored his century in the same competition in which Sachin scored his first three-figure score, for Mumbai against Gujarat.

Tendulkar senior retired in 2013 with exactly 100 international centuries - 51 in Test cricket and 49 in ODIs.

Arjun has played for India under-19s and signed for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, but has yet to play a game for the franchise.

He moved to Goa this season in search of regular cricket.