Derbyshire's long-serving South African batter Wayne Madsen has signed a new two-year contract, at the age of 38.

Madsen, who only signed a new deal in May until the end of the 2023 season, has now extended that until 2024.

That would take the prolific Durban-born right-hander's time with the club to 16 years.

Madsen had his second best season in county cricket in 2022, making 1,273 Championship runs in Division Two at an average of 60.61.

That took his tally of first-class runs for Derbyshire to 12,817, achieved in 190 first-class matches and putting him 14th in the county's all-time list.

With 3,573 runs in T20 cricket, in which he is Derbyshire's top run scorer, and a further 3,142 in List A, his combined tally of 19,496 puts him third on the county's list of all-time run-scorers.

His 100 not out against Durham in the T20 Blast in 2022 also made him only the third Derbyshire player to score a century in all three formats of the game, after Greg Smith and Wes Durston.

Madsen spent four seasons as Derbyshire captain, from 2012 to 2015, during which he skippered the side to the Division Two title in his first season in charge.