Pakistan fans have held up signs thanking England players for visiting throughout the tour

As I sat down to begin my first commentary stint of this historic tour, I couldn't help but smile. It felt like a significant moment.

England, my home, versus Pakistan, my heritage, for the very first time in Pakistan in 17 years.

Since Test cricket resumed in Pakistan in 2019, many teams have toured the country. Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, West Indies. But something about this England tour felt...special.

From the adulation shown to England's stars to the anticipation of seeing 'Bazball' play out before their eyes, the sense of excitement among Pakistani fans has been palpable throughout.

Multiple locals have shown their appreciation for England's players, most notably James Anderson and his legendary career. Fans have brandished signs thanking the England team for visiting.

My personal favourite moment was fans in the Fazal Mahmood enclosure in Multan belting out a chant of "Harry, Harry, Harry," as batter Harry Brook was stationed on the boundary.

It's no surprise that Brook has been shown such adulation by the Pakistani crowds. The memories of his century for the Lahore Qalandars in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League is still fresh in the mind. And he seemed genuinely touched to have seen the metal statue of his likeness outside the stadium in Multan.

Pakistan have been generous hosts to England players and fans alike

These are the same players who've tormented the home side throughout this series. Yet the local fans have shown immense appreciation for good cricket, generously applauding milestones and wickets for the opposition.

It's quite remarkable to think that despite seeing England take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, local fans are still excited to see them, to catch a glimpse of England's stars and show them appreciation for visiting.

And this appreciation has been reciprocated by touring fans from England. I visited the Inzamam-ul-Haq Enclosure in Multan where many of the visiting England fans shared stories of fans staying with local families, of them being given gifts, or of vendors simply refusing to accept their money as they are guests.

The hosts have very much lived up to the Pakistani concept of 'Mehmaannawazi' - hospitality. Tourists have been treated to excursions, culinary delights and, of course, some world-class cricket.

The relationship between both nations' cricket boards will grow even healthier after this trip. And with many fans already pledging to return in 2024, the smart money is on an even bigger touring contingent for the next Test series between the two sides in Pakistan.

I remember being in Pakistan in 2009 when the attack on the Sri Lanka team happened.

We knew it would be bad for Pakistani cricket and we had to go through an excruciating phase. Slowly but surely, Pakistan has come back out of exile.

And with this England tour, it's really felt like cricket has come home to Pakistan.