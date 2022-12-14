Ollie Pope had only kept wicket in one Test prior to England's series in Pakistan

Ollie Pope says batting is still his priority despite keeping wicket in England's two Test wins in Pakistan.

Pope, England's number three, kept wicket in the first Test because Ben Foakes was ill, then retained the gloves so the tourists could field an extra bowler in the second Test.

"My main priority is to keep churning out runs ," said Pope.

"I'd still love to tie down number three, make that my own. That will be my primary focus."

Prior to the first Test, Pope had only kept wicket in seven first-class matches, including one Test in New Zealand in 2019.

He scored a century in the first innings in Rawalpindi, but had a mixed game with the gloves. He dropped a catch in Pakistan's first innings and failed to move for an edge when England were pushing for victory on the final afternoon.

However, he also claimed a smart stumping and an acrobatic catch down the leg side off James Anderson.

In the second Test in Multan, Pope made 60 with the bat in England's first innings and had a largely error-free game with the gloves. His take down the leg side to hold Saud Shakeel off the bowling of Mark Wood on the fourth morning, given only after a lengthy deliberation by the third umpire, proved crucial in England's win.

"I definitely didn't expect to be keeping out here. It wasn't on my radar," said Pope. "With the guys getting ill last week, it gave us another bowling option so I was happy to take it on. I've enjoyed the experience.

"I can still do better. I'm not even going to compare myself to Foakesy as a keeper, but I took my chances in the second Test."

England captain Ben Stokes has regularly called Foakes "the best wicketkeeper in the world".

Though England have the options of using Pope or the injured Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps, Stokes said Foakes' omission from the team that played in Multan was no indication of his future prospects.

The balance of England's team is likely to change for the two Tests in New Zealand in February, or Foakes could return if Stokes' side make alterations for the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi, beginning on Saturday.

Pope said he is happy to keep in the third Test if asked and that Surrey team-mate Foakes has been helping him with his glovework.

"He's the best in the world, one of my best mates and great to learn from," said Pope.

"In different conditions, somewhere like New Zealand, we might go with a more regular team. That's not for me to decide."

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead, the first time they have beaten Pakistan in a Test series outside the UK for 22 years.

They will look for a clean sweep in Karachi - Pakistan have never been defeated 3-0 in a home Test series.