Ashley Noffke will take over a London Spirit side which finished seventh out of eight in 2022

London Spirit have appointed former Australia bowler Ashley Noffke as their new women's head coach.

Noffke, who won the Women's Big Bash with Brisbane Heat in 2019, replaces Trevor Griffin.

The 45-year-old was reported to be in contention external-link to become England women's new head coach earlier this year but was pipped to the job by Jon Lewis.

He has previously worked with the Australia women's team which has dominated the sport in recent years.

"We are delighted to have obtained Ashley as our new women's head coach," said London Spirit general manager Fraser Stewart.

"He was the outstanding candidate from a list of very impressive applicants, showing the strength and allure of The Hundred and the women's game."

Noffke added: "I have been attracted by the explosive nature of the competition.

"Lord's is a very special place for me, having played for Middlesex for two seasons in 2002 and 2003, and I can't wait to get back to the Home of Cricket next summer."