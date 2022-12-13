Mark Wood took six wickets in England's second-Test victory over Pakistan in Multan

England fast bowler Mark Wood wondered if he would only return to white-ball cricket during his long lay-off with an elbow injury.

Wood played his first Test since March in England's series-clinching win over Pakistan in Multan.

It was also the 32-year-old's first since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

"I desperately wanted to experience this, with Stokesy and Brendon. I'm pleased I stuck with it," said Wood.

Wood has a history of injury problems, particularly an ankle issue which required multiple surgeries.

He missed the entire home summer this year after having two operations on his elbow.

The Durham man made his return in time for the T20 World Cup, but a hip injury caused him to miss the semi-final and final as England lifted the trophy in Australia. It also ruled him out of England's win in the first Test in Pakistan.

"I wondered if I'd go white-ball only. At some my point my body will say that it's the way to go," said Wood, who was also part of the England team that won the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Wood's three crucial wickets on the final day in Multan helped England to a 26-run win that gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England have never won two Tests in an away series against Pakistan and have not beaten them outside of the UK for 22 years.

"It will sink in over the next couple of days how good it was to win here 2-0," said Wood.

"We showed immense skill but everyone put in an effort. It has not been one game, it has been two of maximum effort. I feel really proud that we have given it everything.

"The word in the dressing room is we want to entertain and do things different. So to do it differently and write it in the history books is a fantastic feeling, especially here because nobody comes here and does this."

England had won only once in 17 Tests when Stokes took over as captain, but have now taken victory in eight of the nine matches since he assumed control. The all-rounder has won plaudits not only for results, but his inspirational leadership and creative tactics.

Former England skipper Mike Atherton told Sky Sports: "He is going to be one of our greatest ever captains by the time he finishes. I can't think of another captain who has had such a dramatic and immediate impact upon taking over."

Wood played with and against his Durham team-mate Stokes in junior age-group cricket.

"He's always had a fantastic cricket brain," said Wood. "The way he conducts himself and the messages he gives, he's just so much more rounded than when we were growing up.

"He was this alpha guy who would whack it, never back down. He's still got all that, but he's got other sides to him now.

"He'll put an arm round people, express what he means really articulately - I didn't think he had some of the words in his locker. He's been world-class."