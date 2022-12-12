Close menu

England win first Test series in Pakistan since 2005

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England players celebrate after Mark Wood takes a wicket
Fast bowler Mark Wood starred on the fourth day in Multan
Second Test, Multan (day four of five)
England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120)
Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 328 (Shakeel 94; Wood 4-65)
England won by 26 runs
Scorecard

England pulled off another sensational victory in Pakistan, winning the second Test by 26 runs to seal a historic series triumph.

It gives them their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 and their first over these opponents outside of the UK in 22 years.

Mark Wood took three crucial wickets on the fourth day in Multan just as Pakistan were closing in on what would have been a superb chase of 355.

At 290-5, Wood had Mohammad Nawaz caught down the leg side for 45 then, one run later, did the same to dismiss Salman Agha for 94, but only after a lengthy deliberation by the third umpire.

Abrar Ahmed was caught at cover off James Anderson and Wood splattered the stumps of Zahid Mahmood at pace in excess of 90mph for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Though Agha Salman kept tension high with regular boundaries, Ollie Robinson had number 11 Mohammad Ali caught behind to leave Pakistan 328 all out.

It is also the first time England have ever won two Tests in an away series against Pakistan.

They will look for a clean sweep in the third and final Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

England's second stunning triumph

Before this series, England had only ever won two away Tests to Pakistan in 30 attempts across 61 years. Now, they have won two in a week.

Furthermore, they have followed up the thrilling triumph in the first Test in Rawalpindi with another heart-stopping success in Multan.

However, whereas England rarely felt likely to lose the first Test, this time they got themselves into danger of their own making.

A careless collapse of 5-19 on the third morning opened the door for a Pakistan side with form for impressive chases - in July they knocked off 342 to beat Sri Lanka.

With England's spinners unable to exert control and the pace bowlers seemingly out of the magic deliveries they produced on Sunday, Pakistan inched closer. A growing crowd at a ground hosting its first Test since 2006 cheered every run.

But Wood, in his first Test since March and bowling with the travelling England fans in the stand behind him, made the telling intervention.

It was not without controversy. TV umpire Joel Wilson took an age looking at replays of Ollie Pope's diving catch off Shakeel, trying to determine whether or not the ball scraped the ground after the wicketkeeper took in his gloves.

The vital decision went England's way and Pakistan's best hope was gone.

Victory gives England their eighth in nine Tests since Ben Stokes took charge, the series win ends a run of three successive defeats away from home.

England have the opportunity for another piece of history in Karachi - never before have Pakistan lost three Tests in a series in their own country.

Wood burst ends Pakistan resistance

The loss of Imam-ul-Haq late on Sunday left Pakistan 198-4 overnight, 157 away from victory.

When Joe Root had Faheem Ashraf caught at slip in the sixth over of the fourth day, England were strong favourites.

But Nawaz, whose previous highest Test score was 25, arrived with intent to score. Salman, 54 not out at the beginning of the day, was dragged along.

England cycled through their options. The second new ball was taken, but Pakistan only grew in confidence and fluency. Stokes continued to keep himself out of the attack.

With the game slipping away, Wood hurled down a barrage of short deliveries. When Nawaz gloved through to Pope, it ended a sixth-wicket stand of 80.

One run later, Salman did the same and the contentious decision went England's way.

Abrar Ahmed, the debutant who claimed 11 wickets with his leg-spin, swung four fours before slapping Anderson to cover.

Salman remained, keeping slim Pakistan hopes alive with back-to-back boundaries off Anderson. In the next over, Wood calmed nerves by bursting through the defence of Mahmood.

Salman hit two more fours off Wood, but Robinson needed only one ball of a new spell to account for Ali and spark England celebrations.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 09:08

    All credit to Stokes in bringing on Robinson despite Leach bowling well.

  • Comment posted by 1fell, today at 09:08

    Brilliant, competitive, compelling match.
    Played in a great spirit by both sides.
    Already looking forward to the next tour of Pakistan.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 09:05

    Great game, well played England.

    Do they proofread articles at the BBC, though? The author has mixed up Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman at least three times. (As of 9.05 am, I'm sure they'll realise eventually.)

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 09:04

    pakistan have now lost their last four home test matches and back to back series for the first time since the early 1960"s. poor poor side l

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 09:04

    Invigorate County Championship cricket in the Stokes style by awarding bonus points for run rate and for attacking bowling.

  • Comment posted by Fraz, today at 09:03

    Ps. Don't think Stokes had realised Ali had called for a review. It's a fantastic achievement for England in Pakistan. Absolutely stunning

  • Comment posted by James Angus Sutherland, today at 09:03

    Great series win by England. Great brand of Test cricket that is fantastic for Test cricket! I was checking Test results on Cricinfo during Test and discovered that South Africa won its last 3 series in Australia. If South Africa win the upcoming series in Australia it will be the first team to win 4 consecutive series in Australia. I was surprised I learned this for first time.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 09:03

    England"s pace attack taken their wickets at 22 pakistan pace attack taken their wickets at 57 .plus they can"t hold a bat either

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 09:07

      matt replied:
      It's hard to accept that England have a exciting test cricket team again, isn't it? Keep sucking the lemons!

  • Comment posted by Ray Spinkworth, today at 09:02

    Absolute blinder by England
    That should bury the bazball doubters once and for all

  • Comment posted by Fraz, today at 09:02

    Erm some factual inaccuracies here. Salman seems to have multiple incarnations. You mean Shakeel!

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 09:01

    Both teams - visitors and hosts - have been a credit to cricket.
    Pakistan have been unlucky to lose both tests.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 09:01

    Hats off to both teams. What a competitive match. Congrats to England.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:01

    Amazing team performance again. Well done the bowlers to close it out

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 09:01

    Ben Stokes way, still not cricket ?
    It makes the game so much better to watch.
    Brilliant test between two good teams played in the right spirit !

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 09:00

    Brilliant cricket. Who needs T20s? Test cricket is alive and well thank goodness. Whilst T20 has its positives, crash and smash cricket can wear thin. The past 12 months of test cricket has brought pure entertainment. More of this please.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 09:00

    Pakistan batters should have just left alone Wood's legside stuff. Poor decision making cost them the game.

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 09:06

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Agreed but things would be very boring if the players all did what they should.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 08:59

    So Bazball works overseas too! Eight wins and one loss. At this rate, Stokes is on the way to being our most successful test captain. A win in Pakistan must be celebrated.
    Great to see Wood come to the fore and take wickets, as he was misused in the past.
    I'd like to see Foakes back behind the poles as I believe you should always pick your best keeper. That would tae pressure off Pope too.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 08:58

    Great win! And series win! Wood, Robinson, Jimmy really did the damage in this test. Brook great hundred! Ben great captain!

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 08:57

    What a win. What a series. What a team!
    (Though I do think Lady Luck was on our side in this match a little bit!)
    Nonetheless, 8 Tests won out of 9… that’s not lucky… that’s just absolute brilliance.

    • Reply posted by Ladysmith, today at 09:06

      Ladysmith replied:
      You make your own luck.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 08:54

    Bazball. Fantastic hosts in Pakistan. Two enthralling Test matches. And Bairstow and Jofra returning soon. I haven't looked forward to Tests this much in years.

