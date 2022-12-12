Close menu

Pakistan v England: Tourists win thriller in Multan to seal series

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England players celebrate after Mark Wood takes a wicket
Fast bowler Mark Wood starred on the fourth day in Multan
Second Test, Multan (day four of five)
England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120)
Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 328 (Shakeel 94; Wood 4-65)
England won by 26 runs
Scorecard

England pulled off another sensational victory in Pakistan, winning the second Test by 26 runs to seal a historic series triumph.

Mark Wood took three crucial wickets on the fourth day in Multan just as Pakistan were closing in on what would have been a superb chase of 355.

At 290-5, Wood had Mohammad Nawaz caught down the leg side for 45 then, one run later, did the same to dismiss Saud Shakeel for 94, but only after a lengthy deliberation by the third umpire.

Abrar Ahmed was caught at cover off James Anderson and Wood splattered the stumps of Zahid Mahmood at pace in excess of 90mph for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Though Salman Agha kept tension high with regular boundaries, Ollie Robinson had number 11 Mohammad Ali caught behind to leave Pakistan 328 all out.

It gives England victory in their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 and their first over these opponents outside of the UK in 22 years.

It is also the first time England have ever won two Tests in an away series against Pakistan.

They will look for a clean sweep in the third and final Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

England's second stunning triumph

Before this series, England had only ever won two away Tests to Pakistan in 30 attempts across 61 years. Now, they have won two in a week.

Furthermore, they have followed up the thrilling triumph in the first Test in Rawalpindi with another heart-stopping success in Multan.

However, whereas England rarely felt likely to lose the first Test, this time they got themselves into danger of their own making.

A careless collapse of 5-19 on the third morning opened the door for a Pakistan side with form for impressive chases - in July they knocked off 342 to beat Sri Lanka.

With England's spinners unable to exert control and the pace bowlers seemingly out of the magic deliveries they produced on Sunday, Pakistan inched closer. A growing crowd at a ground hosting its first Test since 2006 cheered every run.

But Wood, in his first Test since March and bowling with the travelling England fans in the stand behind him, made the telling intervention.

It was not without controversy. TV umpire Joel Wilson took an age looking at replays of Ollie Pope's diving catch off Shakeel, trying to determine whether or not the ball scraped the ground after the wicketkeeper took in his gloves.

The vital decision went England's way and Pakistan's best hope was gone.

Victory gives England their eighth in nine Tests since Ben Stokes took charge, the series win ends a run of three successive defeats away from home.

England have the opportunity for another piece of history in Karachi - never before have Pakistan lost three Tests in a series in their own country.

Wood burst ends Pakistan resistance

The loss of Imam-ul-Haq late on Sunday left Pakistan 198-4 overnight, 157 away from victory.

When Joe Root had Faheem Ashraf caught at slip in the sixth over of the fourth day, England were strong favourites.

But Nawaz, whose previous highest Test score was 25, arrived with intent to score. Salman, 54 not out at the beginning of the day, was dragged along.

England cycled through their options. The second new ball was taken, but Pakistan only grew in confidence and fluency. Stokes continued to keep himself out of the attack.

With the game slipping away, Wood hurled down a barrage of short deliveries. When Nawaz gloved through to Pope, it ended a sixth-wicket stand of 80.

One run later, Shakeel did the same and the contentious decision went England's way.

Abrar, the debutant who claimed 11 wickets with his leg-spin, swung four fours before slapping Anderson to cover.

Salman remained, keeping slim Pakistan hopes alive with back-to-back boundaries off Anderson. In the next over, Wood calmed nerves by bursting through the defence of Mahmood.

Salman hit two more fours off Wood, but Robinson needed only one ball of a new spell to account for Ali and spark England celebrations.

Comments

Join the conversation

231 comments

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 08:43

    Remarkable ending to a test once again. How anyone can not like this format is beyond me.

    Congratulations to Stokes and the England team, what a joy to watch on this freezing Monday morning

    Pakistan were fantastic hosts once again, great fun, great humility and beautiful surroundings. Its made me want to visit.

    Great start to the week

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 08:55

      Tycho replied:
      "How anyone can not like this format is beyond me."

      You forgotten the mind crushing slow play, gutless losses and inevitable draws?

      But I'm with you and personally I've always loved Test Cricket so long may this continue!

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 08:44

    These exciting test are why we need to prioritise test cricket over the 100 and domestic T20 in the middle of the English summer

    • Reply posted by Sunny Vine, today at 09:06

      Sunny Vine replied:
      Whilst I love redball cricket, T20 keeps the counties alive... and not everyone can afford a hundred pound plus other costs day at the test. I take my family to T20 in the summer.. they love it and I can afford it.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 08:45

    England have won 2 Tests by a total of 100 runs, or 25 runs per innings. Two great Test matches. There really isn't much between these 2 Teams. Pakistan have fully played their part in both matches and deserve huge credit for the way they play and the way they have taken both defeats. England under Stokes always seem to be able to find a way to win.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 09:04

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      You seem to have forgotten England declared in the first test .

  • Comment posted by My Dear Old Thing, today at 09:12

    Because tests have been ending in 3 or 4 days recently there has been talk about reducing all tests to 4 days - but the fact the players have 5 days available to them is the reason they play with freedom and make proper cricketing decisions. If you reduce the allocation to only 4 days, players will be looking over their shoulders at the clock. Keep tests at 5 days.

    • Reply posted by SorryIwasright, today at 09:17

      SorryIwasright replied:
      Quite , no one ever sells tickets for the 5th day in advance , so its already covered for spectators and grounds , if they were that concerned about wasting a day , play a 20 overs match in the spare time .

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 08:46

    Great test and a spectacular achievement by England.

    Looking for a 3-0 and perhaps blood Rehan Ahmed in a dead rubber?

    Catch down the leg side looked to have hit the turf, but then again, England deserve a bit of luck as we should have had a third penalty the other night.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 09:03

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Kane would have missed that one as well.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 09:01

    Both teams - visitors and hosts - have been a credit to cricket.
    Pakistan have been unlucky to lose both tests.

    • Reply posted by Pompalimp, today at 09:26

      Pompalimp replied:
      unlucky? Seriously. It was courageous captaincy by Stokes to even give Pakistan a whiff in the first.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:52

    I have no idea how long this will last for but I'm enjoying the ride at present.

  • Comment posted by anthony, today at 08:52

    8 from 9. Fantastic leadership. Well done guys. Done with grace, humour and dignity.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 08:49

    A bit less convincing this time - we were a bit lucky with the Shakeel decision.

    But nevertheless it takes guts to fight for a win on foreign soil and England have done it twice in as many matches. Wood was a real point of difference with his extra pace and Anderson as good as ever.

    The level of belief is unreal. Roll on Karachi!

    • Reply posted by Pompalimp, today at 09:27

      Pompalimp replied:
      Funny how Woods pace never gets mentioned in the same way as Archers....

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 08:51

    Nothing but sensational. The bowling of Wood was outstanding. So sad he has missed so much cricket due to injury, but he turned up BIG today!

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 09:13

      MikePennis replied:
      He always does. Big game player

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:50

    Ben Stokes showing what a great captain he really is. He's got guts and he's got tactical insight and nouse... What a difference he has made! Harry Brook has showed he's got what it takes to be a good test batsman. I think there are good times ahead for the English team and for test cricket in general , the most beautiful form of the game!

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 09:01

    Hats off to both teams. What a competitive match. Congrats to England.

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 08:52

    Stokes certainly has us chewing our nails but he also gives us value for money with these knife-edge performances. This is sport at its best. Test cricket remains the best form of cricket. Long may it and Stokes reign.

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 08:41

    Fantastic match. Congratulations to both teams - could have gone either way. Who said Test Match cricket is dead?

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 08:57

    What a win. What a series. What a team!
    (Though I do think Lady Luck was on our side in this match a little bit!)
    Nonetheless, 8 Tests won out of 9… that’s not lucky… that’s just absolute brilliance.

    • Reply posted by Ladysmith, today at 09:06

      Ladysmith replied:
      You make your own luck.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:43

    Another great Test match. Well played both teams. England are making Test's they're involved in unmissable. Pakistan played their part and fought hard but England deserved the win at a poorly attended Multan Stadium.

    • Reply posted by fred quimby, today at 08:52

      fred quimby replied:
      You could not have watched much as the attendance figures got better as the days progressed for a stadium well out of town

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 08:42

    Another sensationally exciting test. Well done both sides competing throughout.

    Made sure I was up to watch the first session (greeted by 6 inches of snow) and well worth it.

    Last day could have gone either way but England pipped it thanks to a fine final burst from Wood.

    Special result - can’t wait for Saturday!!

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 09:01

    Ben Stokes way, still not cricket ?
    It makes the game so much better to watch.
    Brilliant test between two good teams played in the right spirit !

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 09:26

    Interesting to see comments about “nearly losing” - this is exactly why playing without fear is successful. Being scared of losing was England’s paralysis before Stokes took the captaincy.

    We didn’t “nearly lose”. We won.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 09:29

      otiger replied:
      Spot on. You can't please some people.

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 08:51

    Lets hope & pray Stokes doesn't get injured (again) on the eve of the Ashes

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 08:59

      Dave replied:
      Glad they played the extra bowler this test for that very reason.

