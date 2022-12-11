Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root held Imam-ul-Haq at first slip late on day three of the second Test

England's second Test against Pakistan is "50-50", according to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

The home side closed day three on 198-4, 157 runs adrift of a victory target of 355 in Multan.

"We're going into tomorrow with two results possible. It's going to be an exciting time," Trescothick told Test Match Special.

"We'll know around lunchtime how close it is going to be. We're very confident of what we're going to achieve."

England took a crucial wicket late on day three, with Jack Leach having Imam-ul-Haq caught at slip for 60.

It ended Imam's fourth-wicket stand of 108 with Saud Shakeel, who remains on 54.

"When you've gone a long period and they've got a partnership together, you just want something to bring the life back up again," said former England opener Trescothick.

"That's important going into the end of the day's play to make it a bit easier tomorrow."

England began the day on 202-5, leading by 281. After Harry Brook completed his second hundred in as many Tests, captain Ben Stokes fell for 41 to spark a careless England collapse of five wickets for 19 runs.

"We probably wanted and expected a few more runs, but the style of play that we use, there is going to be that element of risk," said Trescothick, who played in 76 Tests.

"We wanted to keep moving the game forward. We lost a few wickets, but still put ourselves in a really good position to win this game.

"You always want more runs and being aggressive is our style to try to do that. There are still a lot of runs to get. We're still in a very good position."

England, who won a thrilling first Test, are looking to seal their first series victory over Pakistan outside the UK for 22 years.

"It looks even," said Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. "We'll approach tomorrow positively and obviously are looking to win. Hopefully we get it."

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan added 66 for the first wicket before the home side were pegged back by a trio of stunning deliveries from England pacemen James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

Rizwan was bowled by Anderson, captain Babar Azam shouldered arms to suffer the same fate to Robinson and Wood got through the defence of Shafique to leave Pakistan 83-3.

Both Imam and Shakeel could have been caught during their stand, while England failed to review when Imam should have been given out caught down the leg side, before Leach's late strike.

"We need to play the same way as the last partnership, not hurry," said legendary Pakistan batter Yousuf.

"We need a positive approach and play according to the situation, according to the ball. If you get a ball in your slot, hit it. If you get a good ball, take it easy."