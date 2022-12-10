Australia v West Indies: Scott Boland bowls triple-wicket maiden as hosts close on series win
|Second Test, Adelaide Oval (day three)
|Australia 511-7 dec (Head 175, Labuschagne 163) & 199-6 dec (Khawaja 45; Joseph 3-33)
|West Indies 214 (Chanderpaul 47; Lyon 3-57) & 38-4 (Boland 3-9, Starc 1-11)
|West Indies need 459 more to win
|Scorecard
Scott Boland bowled a triple-wicket maiden as Australia closed in on a crushing victory over West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide.
The 33-year-old removed captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood with his first, third and sixth balls of the second innings.
It left West Indies 15-3 in their chase of a record 497 to level the series and they had slumped to 38-4 by the close.
They were earlier bowled out for 214 before Australia made 199-6 declared.
West Indies began day three on 102-4 in their first innings but had opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul run out without adding to his overnight 47 in the first over of the morning, setting the tone for a day in which 16 wickets fell.
Nathan Lyon took 3-57, with Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser each ending with two wickets, as the tourists were dismissed 297 runs behind Australia.
The hosts chose not to enforce the follow-on and struck 199 in 31 overs before declaring. Opener Usman Khawaja top scored with 45 from 50 balls.
Boland then led the way with 3-9 from his six overs as the bowlers swiftly got to work, and the hosts go into day four of the day-night contest needing six more wickets to wrap up a 2-0 series win.
