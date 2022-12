Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ishan Kishan's stunning innings was also his maiden ODI century

Bangladesh v India: Third ODI, Chittagong India 409-8 (50 overs): Kishan 210 (131), Kohli 113 (91) Bangladesh 182 (34 overs): Shakib 43 (50); Thakur 3-30 India win by 227 runs; Bangladesh win series 2-1 Scorecard

India batter Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double century in one-day international history by smashing a sublime 210 in victory over Bangladesh.

Kishan took just 126 balls to reach 200, breaking the previous record for men's and women's cricket held by New Zealand's Amelia Kerr.

Kerr reached the mark off 134 balls against Ireland in 2018.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle held the previous men's record, taking 138 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2015.

It is only the ninth time a batter has hit a double ton in men's ODIs, with Kishan's the joint-fifth highest score, while the 24-year-old is also the youngest man to achieve the feat.

He struck 24 fours and 10 sixes in his stunning 131-ball knock, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 290 with Virat Kohli - the seventh-highest in men's ODI history.

Kohli hit a fine century of his own, making 113 off 91 balls as India posted 409-8 in Chittagong, their fourth highest total in ODIs.

It was Kohli's 44th ODI ton and 72nd across all formats, moving him ahead of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into outright second for the most international hundreds. Only India legend Sachin Tendulkar has more, with 100.

Bangladesh never threatened in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 182 off 34 overs to lose by 227 runs.

However, the Tigers had already secured the series following victories in the first two ODIs.

The two sides now move on to a two-Test series, which starts in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Kishan, whose century was also his maiden ODI ton in his 10th match, was only playing because of an injury to India captain Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for the highest ODI score of 264 and has hit three double hundreds in the format.