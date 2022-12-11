Close menu

Pakistan v England: Jack Leach strikes late blow on day three in Multan

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

Last updated on

Joe Root catches Imam-ul-Haq
Joe Root holds the catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq
Second Test, Multan (day three of five)
England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120)
Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 198-4 (Imam 60, Shakeel 54*)
Pakistan need 157 runs to win
England struck late to break a crucial Pakistan partnership on the third day of the second Test in Multan.

Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel added 108 for the fourth wicket and took the hosts past halfway in their pursuit of 355.

But Jack Leach, who struggled throughout the day, had Imam edge a drive to Joe Root at slip for 60.

Shakeel remains on 54, the match tantalisingly poised, with Pakistan 157 runs short of their target on 198-4.

That Pakistan are even in the hunt is down to a poor England collapse in the morning session.

Despite Harry Brook completing his second century in as many Tests, captain Ben Stokes' dismissal sparked a capitulation of five wickets for 19 runs that left England 275 all out.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan added 66 for the first wicket, only for James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to produce a trio of magic deliveries to send Pakistan to 83-3.

Imam and Shakeel dug in, leaving England in a battle for the victory that would seal a series win.

England let Pakistan in

This contest has more life in it than seemed likely at the start of the day thanks to England's wastefulness and Pakistan's battling qualities.

The tourists should have been out of sight, but the morning collapse gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope they clung on to.

Despite the turning pitch, Pakistan attacked the spinners - Leach's 20 overs cost 88. It was only the efforts of Anderson, Robinson and Wood, who competed to bowl the most unplayable delivery - that returned control to England.

Still, Pakistan would not buckle, much to the delight of the biggest and noisiest crowd of the match so far.

Leach's late intervention will leave England feeling they are only one wicket away from breaking the home resistance, but the tourists will also be aware that Pakistan chased 344 to beat Sri Lanka in Galle as recently as July.

From nowhere, this series looks to have thrown up a second fascinating finale in the space of a week.

Pacemen produce magic before Pakistan defiance

Anderson did not bowl any of England's 15 overs in the morning session, but needed only five deliveries of the afternoon to add to his canon of stunning dismissals.

Angling the ball in, then nipping it away, it went past the outside edge and hit off stump to send a bewildered Rizwan on his way for 30.

Then came Robinson's effort, one that started wide enough to have Babar Azam shouldering arms, then jagged back like an off-break to bowl the home captain.

And Wood, hurling himself off his feet, found reverse swing at almost 90mph to whistle the ball between Shafique's bat and pad.

Shakeel offered a tough chance to Brook at short leg off Leach when on four, while Imam, batting at number five after having a scan on his hamstring, burst the hands of bowler Will Jacks on 19.

Reprieved, both left-handers expertly used their feet against the spin. All three of England's frontline pacers spent time off the field, while captain Stokes did not bowl at all.

When umpire Marais Erasmus failed to spot Imam's tickle down the leg side off Wood and England opted against the review, it felt like the momentum was with Pakistan, only for Leach to conjure the dramatic breakthrough in fading light.

Brook shines before England let it slip

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 108 with 1 six, 14 fours, 5 twos, and 36 singles for England

How will England fit Brook and Jonny Bairstow into the same side when the latter recovers from a broken leg?

Brook has looked entirely at home at this level - he is only the third England man to score two hundreds in his first three Tests.

With England 202-5 overnight and Brook on 74, he continued scoring down the ground and through the leg side to reach three figures from 137 balls.

Brook added 101 with Stokes, who hit his 107th six to equal the Test record held by England coach Brendon McCullum. But, when Stokes was well caught on the leg-side boundary by Mohammad Ali off the spin of Mohammad Nawaz for 41, England's sloppy slide began.

Robinson charged and was bowled by Abrar Ahmed to give the leg-spinner 11 wickets in the match - only five debutants have ever taken more.

Wood guided to slip, Brook holed out on the leg side and Anderson was lbw, all to leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.

'It was a masterclass, I love him' - reaction

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick to BBC Test Match Special: "We probably wanted a few more runs on top and probably expected a few more, but with the style of play we use there is that element of risk, we want to keep the game moving forward. Harry Brook played a brilliant innings and we lost a few wickets, fair enough. We still put ourselves in a really good position to win this game."

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf: "We'll approach tomorrow positively and obviously are looking to win, hopefully we get it. We need to play the same way as the last partnership, not hurry. We've got two days and six wickets."

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to Sky Sports on his dismissal by James Anderson: "It was a masterclass, I love him. I had no answer to his question. If you get this ball in these conditions, when I saw him he said he bowled it like a Dukes ball in England."

Former England spinner Vic Marks on BBC Test Match Special: "There was a point about 40 minutes after the start of play where I thought England might make themselves unassailable, just before Stokes got out. I thought they might come out and bat a bit sensibly. But to the exasperation of some, they lost five for 19. They tossed away a position of absolute dominance.

"A target of 355 is stiff but ever more frequently attained. Also the surface hasn't got any worse than it was on the first day. We've got a fantastic game, I can't quibble too much."

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by Whirlygig, today at 12:11

    Yesterdays report said England “probably” already have enough runs.

    Today they are “poor” and “sloppy” and have let Pakistan back into the game due to a lower order “collapse”

    Make your minds up

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:24

      Turtle replied:
      Test cricket is awesome.

      The 100 tournament and 50 over ODIs should be scrapped to declutter the programme for Tests and T20.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 12:26

    Leach already getting stick in this HYS.

    England have taken 14 wickets in the match so far and Leach has got 5 of them. It is NOT a perfect pitch for spinners. It is too slow and not enough bounce.

    It is a pitch where you have to graft for wickets as much as you have to graft for runs. Leach may not be a world beater, but he is the best we've got.

    • Reply posted by Lord Beginner, today at 12:32

      Lord Beginner replied:
      ............ and it's only the end of the third day, spinners are usually best on day five

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 12:11

    Great test match. The pitch hasn't deteriorated much, & the new ball will be pivotal for England unless Pakistan give their wickets away cheaply again. Although, Leach can do a job, a world class leg-spinner would make a huge difference for England. Dare I say this won't end in a draw 🤣

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 12:18

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Who is this world-class legspinner. Advise Stokes pronto.

  • Comment posted by joshua99, today at 12:18

    I think it's pretty even, but England still slight favourites due to Pakistan's long tail. Either way, great game and a good advert for test cricket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It will be close. Probably will go down to the final wicket. I still have every faith in us winning

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:10

    This has been an excellent test match -an even contest between bat and ball. And what is unique with Pakistan -it’s an even contest between seam and spin.

    That said, there’s an extraordinary gulf between our seamers and theirs and between their spinners and ours -it’s baffling how ineffective Root and Jacks were to the left handers -can’t recall them once getting the ball through to Pope

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:18

      Raedwulf replied:
      Pope dropped / mislaid one, didn't he? A hard chance, but a chance. Was that off of Leach?

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 12:27

    The match is delicately poised at the close. But tilted toward England.

    The pressure is on Pakistan and the fall of the next wicket will set the wheels in motion.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 13:11

      boating-voter replied:
      That wicket late on has tipped the balance slightly towards England, but it's very nicely poised. This current partnership is vital to Pakistan, break it and the innings could go south very quickly.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 12:29

    Personally I want people to hate on this new style more, it gives double pleasure to enjoy the win and also annoy these negative fools

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 12:26

    This test match is evenly balanced. It needs a good innings by another Pak batter and the target is reachable. Otherwise, Eng should win the 2nd test match tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 13:02

      rospur replied:
      No s@@t sherlock!

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 12:17

    Test cricket - the REAL beautiful game. Well played both teams. England to wrap it up tomorrow, but just great to see the game back in Pakistan.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:17

    Game nicely balanced, though favouring England a little, perhaps (56-44)? Don't know how good the Pakistan tail is, to be honest. Looking forward to tomorrow though!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:26

      Turtle replied:
      This is the Test Cricket if the future and it amazing. Despite what the old fuddy duddys that are stuck back in the 1990s have to say.

  • Comment posted by jerry12953, today at 12:48

    The biggest danger to this team's success is overconfidence leading to sloppiness .....witness this morning's batting and the two runouts yesterday

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 12:53

      A-D-George replied:
      Those incidents have nothing to do with overconfidence. They are positive. Not just in “slogging” but positive in attitudes, scoring, declarations, field settings.

      It is positivity that has affected the camp, definitely not overconfidence. If anything, they are not always “confident” of success, even admitting they will lose sometimes with their approach, not being interested in draws.

  • Comment posted by Game over, today at 12:44

    For all the doubters and whingers, England has presented us with another cracking game of cricket. I grew up watching test cricket that was about as exciting as watching paint dry. Well done England! Rootball was also flopball remember?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You can never bored at watching England play cricket again

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 12:27

    Good game to win for both sides so Monday could be another exciting day

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:20

    Here we go. Leach is not good enough. Stokes does not know what he is doing. We need a quality leg spinner. Blah blah blah. Just the same rhetoric every time we visit these pages

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 12:32

      Lupa replied:
      Encourage them and we get to enjoy it double when we win.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

    Harry Brook. What a talent

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:36

      Turtle replied:
      I love watching him bat.

      Proper player who is not afraid to take on the bowling. Not some selfish and dull Boycott-esque player who only cares about his own average.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 12:52

    Calm down, everyone!

    The fall of the next wicket will put Pakistan under enormous pressure and they will clam up and retreat into their shell.

    This England’s game to lose!

    • Reply posted by Hugo, today at 13:01

      Hugo replied:
      I dare say the late wicket tonight could turn out to be the biggest moment in this game.

      It’s made a huge difference to the complexion of tomorrow morning given how England are now into Pakistan’s long list of all-rounders and bowlers in their batting lineup.

      We shall see.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:18

    If there are any doubters on here about the way England play their cricket then speak up now as we are close to winning our first series in Pakistan for twenty two years

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:26

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball is the Test Cricket if the future and it amazing. Despite what the old fuddy duddys that are stuck back in the 1990s have to say.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 12:12

    Can't see Pakistan winning this, especially with Babar back in the hut.
    Congratulations to Brook. Fantastic hundred.

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 12:45

    Sloppy batting from England has allowed Pakistan a good chance of winning. Not just today - the 2 brainless run outs yesterday gave impetus to Pakistan

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 12:45

    Carry on Harry Brook - big future for another Yorkie!!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 12:50

      dunc brownley replied:
      Who be tied the the CC set up and restricted to play for his County.

